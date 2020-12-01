SEATTLE, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that it has hired Iesha Berry as its first Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. Berry will be responsible for leading inclusion and diversity as a business imperative and guiding Slalom in its journey to deliver meaningful progress on inclusion and diversity—fostering a culture where every employee feels valued, safe, and successful.



“I have had the pleasure of knowing Iesha for many years. She is a values-based and empathetic leader with head and heart,” said Lucy Hur, Slalom Chief People Officer. “We’re thrilled to have Iesha’s passion, thought leadership, and global experience as we continue on our journey to cultivating a thriving and inclusive culture where each person loves their work and life.”



Berry brings over twenty years of global experience in diversity and inclusion across various companies and industries including Pfizer, Microsoft, and Prudential Financial. Most recently, Berry was the Senior Vice President of Market and Site Human Resources at Bank of America and previously served as the HR Executive and Head of Diversity and Inclusion for Bank of America’s Wealth Management division.



Berry will be responsible for leading and stewarding Slalom’s global inclusion and diversity strategy. In this capacity, Iesha will provide oversight and thought leadership for company initiatives such as inclusion councils, ambassadors, inclusive recruitment, and employee resource groups. Berry will also steward Slalom’s environmental, social, and sustainability efforts and its “United for Equality” multi-year plan focused on being an anti-racist company.



“I’m joining Slalom in the midst of three global pandemics—health, economic, and racial injustice—and it is critical that I use my voice, talent, and hands to enable action,” said Berry. “I’m excited to lead with my authentic voice and unapologetic passion for inclusion and diversity to advance a culture where everyone is able to succeed.”



Prior to starting her professional career at Pfizer, Iesha earned her MA in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota and her BA in Psychology from Tougaloo College. Berry is a native of Chicago, IL, and is the mother of three girls. She and her husband have relocated to the Collin County area, where she will be based out of Slalom’s Dallas office.



About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 39 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For five years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Littman

510-457-6377

jlittman@cplusc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2075035-6cb1-492d-82b3-f092474ea28d