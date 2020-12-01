Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Top Brands & Pricing Report: Brands Expand Portfolios in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Many brands in the French market are now developing new product formats with a number of different categories, and while oil and vape remain the most important on the market, France is starting to expand away from only vape to give a more diversified offering.



This report provides an analysis of the changes in the French market in terms of variations in product categories, brand landscape, and pricing. It also offers insight into current market trends.

Are you interested in the French market and its current trends? If so, this report is for you. You will gain a detailed overview of brands, product categories and pricing across the board, and our invaluable benchmarking data enables the identification of current market positioning trends and aids in pricing strategy development.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Introduction

Brands and Categories

Product Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Product Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdxria

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900