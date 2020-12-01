PC Matic Study Finds 80% of Americans Set to Shop Online This Holiday Season, Despite Growing Concerns of Cyber Scams Targeting Consumers

Myrtle Beach, SC, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced findings from its 2020 Holiday Shopping survey.

The survey is the result of a nationwide survey by which nearly 5,000 Americans were asked about their holiday shopping behaviors and tendencies. The findings, received in late November 2020, suggest that despite the risks and scams associated with online shopping, an overwhelming majority of Americans plan to spread holiday cheer via the web this holiday season.

Key findings from the report are as follows:

Despite being concerned about cyber scams and threats, 80% of Americans indicated that they plan to shop online this holiday season





Of those surveyed, 53% indicated that they have changed their shopping plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic





When shopping online, 87% of Americans are concerned about retailers selling their personal information, and 82% are concerned about falling victim to identity theft

"2020 has brought more Americans online than ever," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "This increase in online activity, and in this season's case, online shopping, facilitates the perfect environment for cybercriminals to carry out their vicious crimes. It is imperative that Americans heed the warnings of cybersecurity professionals and understand how these criminals plan to take advantage of them this holiday shopping season."

In light of the survey's findings, and in response to growing threats online, PC Matic and its team of cybersecurity experts recommend Americans take the following steps to protect themselves while shopping online:

Stay educated about current cyber threats and scams





Be cautious when clicking on links and attachments





Use an antivirus solution that is proactive in detecting cyber threats





Verify the authenticity of web sites prior to sharing any personally identifiable information and/or payment information





Practice strong password hygiene

More findings from the survey and tips on how to keep yourself safe while shopping online may be found here.

More information on PC Matic may be found here.

