San Diego, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. today announced the release of seven new synthetic SARS-CoV-2 genomes for use in the development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to help in the COVID-19 pandemic response. With our BioXp™ 3250 system, the world’s first and only fully automated synthetic biology platform, our team of scientists successfully created the first full-length SARS-CoV-2 synthetic genome de novo in April of this year. Since then, our full-length SARS-CoV-2 synthetic genome has been widely adopted for the development of various preventive and treatment measures.

Synthetic genomes enable researchers to safely study the pandemic-causing virus and develop therapies and diagnostics without the highly regulated biosecurity facilities required for studying a dangerous pathogen. Together with previously released genomes, Codex DNA now offers 10 SARS-CoV-2 synthetic genomes. The full-length genomes, genome derivatives, and replicons with reporters can be used to generate recombinant viruses and pseudotyped virus particles. These reverse genetics systems allow researchers to study viral pathogenesis and develop assays to test candidate therapeutics and vaccines' efficacy.

“Codex DNA is built on technology originally developed for pandemic preparedness applications, and our entire team has been fully committed to helping researchers battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “I am proud of our progress and believe that these seven new synthetic genomes will be key tools in the continued development of diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines.”

Codex DNA offers fully automated end to end solutions for accelerating development timelines critical for vaccine development and biologics drug discovery coupled with unprecedented quality and performance. All synthetic genomes produced by Codex DNA are manufactured in the United States. SARS-CoV-2 genomes are available to researchers who pass a rigorous biosecurity inspection process to ensure their responsible use.

About Codex DNA

Creators of the BioXp™ system, the world’s only fully automated gene synthesis platform, and the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® methodology, Codex DNA empowers researchers with the tools they need to rapidly and securely design, code, and synthesize DNA. Codex DNA is accelerating advances in the fields of personalized medicine, antibody engineering, vaccine development, drug discovery, and DNA storage. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Ruth Petersen Codex DNA 858-433-5907 ruth@codexdna.com