ATCHISON, Kan., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI) production facilities in Atchison, Kan., and Lawrenceburg, Ind., achieved the highest possible score of Grade AA from BRCGS in 2020. BRCGS conducted virtual and on-site safety audits at the food ingredients and distillery operations in Atchison and at the Lawrenceburg distillery.



Each of the company’s operations consistently earns the certification organization’s highest rating. BRCGS criteria allow for a Grade AA if five or fewer non-conformances are cited out of more than 250 total audit items. BRCGS food and beverage safety audits are approved by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), which benchmarks standards for third-party audits.

“These top audit scores from an internationally recognized independent source validate the dedication of everyone at MGP to assuring safe, quality food ingredients and beverage alcohol,” said David Whitmer, corporate director of quality and alcohol R&D and innovation. “We are proud to provide the best for our customers.”

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com .

