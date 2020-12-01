McKinley Oswald, VERB’s President of Global Sales, provided a winning demo of VERB’s livestream ecommerce and webinar offering, verbLIVE, in a medical device sales setting

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it won Salesforce’s November AppExchange Demo Jam competition.

Demo Jam, which began in 2015, is a monthly, gameshow-style event where participating Salesforce AppExchange partners demonstrate their technology in three minutes before a live virtual audience that votes for their favorite demo. For November 2020, Demo Jam’s theme was “Productivity Apps” and featured five other companies in addition to VERB: Adobe, Prolifiq, Seismic, Smartsheet, and Mockup Components. A replay of the event can be viewed here at November Demo Jam; VERB’s demo begins at the 27:38 mark.

McKinley Oswald, VERB’s President of Global Sales, provided a demo of VERB’s livestream ecommerce and webinar offering, verbLIVE, on the Salesforce platform. His presentation demonstrated how easily and seamlessly verbLIVE can be launched from Salesforce, invite their leads and contacts, and then host a live meeting. He simulated a livestreamed medical device sales meeting, highlighting the interactive features Salesforce users can leverage, including links for additional product explainer videos, calendars to set up appointments for questions and follow-ups and a web page that opens up a 3D view of the device. Other key features described included the ability to see questions of meeting participants and the generation of analytics reports summarizing each participant’s interaction during the meeting – all purpose-built for a friction-free sales environment that enhances the salesperson’s productivity.

“We are thrilled to have earned this recognition from clients and our AppExchange Partner peers,” said Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “We fully integrated verbLIVE into the Salesforce platform in July, and while we only just made it available on the AppExchange marketplace in August, we have already gained significant traction in the form of user downloads from Salesforce users. Approximately 75% of clients of our medical sales enablement business from the recent SoloFire acquisition, which McKinley used for this demo, are on the Salesforce platform, giving us a tremendous opportunity to leverage this strong Salesforce user base and meaningfully grow the number of verbLIVE users.”

