SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 December 2020 5:45 pm

Sampo plc announces final results of its cash tender offers in respect of its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 16 September 2021, SEK 700,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due 23 May 2022, SEK 1,300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 23 May 2022, EUR 750,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 18 September 2023 and EUR 500,000,000 1.250 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2025

This announcement is released by Sampo plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the 2021 Notes, 2022 Fixed Rate Notes, 2022 Floating Rate Notes, 2023 Notes and 2025 Notes described above (each as defined below). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Jarmo Salonen, the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications of Sampo plc.

Sampo plc (the “Issuer”) today announces the final results of its invitations to holders of its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 16 September 2021 (ISIN: XS1110299036) (the “2021 Notes”), SEK 700,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due 23 May 2022 (ISIN: XS1823483414) (the “2022 Fixed Rate Notes”), SEK 1,300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 23 May 2022 (ISIN: XS1823484222) (the “2022 Floating Rate Notes”), EUR 750,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 18 September 2023 (ISIN: XS1520733301) (the “2023 Notes”) and EUR 500,000,000 1.250 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2025 (ISIN: XS1622193750) (the “2025 Notes”) (together, the “Securities” and each series of Securities, a “Series”) to (i) tender any and all of their 2023 Notes and (ii) to tender their 2021 Notes, 2022 Fixed Rate Notes, 2022 Floating Rate Notes and 2025 Notes up to (subject as set out herein and allocated in the Issuer’s sole discretion) an aggregate principal amount of the Euro Equivalent of EUR 750,000,000 less the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, in each case for purchase by the Issuer for cash.

Such invitations (the “Tender Offers”) were announced on 23 November 2020 and were made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 23 November 2020 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”) prepared by the Issuer. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given thereto in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Final Acceptance Amount and Pricing Information

As at the Expiration Time, being 5.00 pm Central European time on 30 November 2020, the Issuer had received valid tenders for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers of: (i) EUR 139,609,000 of the 2021 Notes; (ii) SEK 582,000,000 of the 2022 Fixed Rate Notes; (iii) SEK 1,050,000,000 of the 2022 Floating Rate Notes; (iv) EUR 228,448,000 of the 2023 Notes; and (v) EUR 127,161,000 of the 2025 Notes.

The Issuer has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at EUR 654,974,480 (using the Applicable SEK/EUR Exchange Rate at SEK 1 = EUR 0.09789, where applicable). Pricing for the Tender Offers took place at or around 2.00 pm Central European time today.

A summary of the final results of, and pricing for, each Series of Securities appears below:

Any and all Securities

Description of the Securities EUR 750,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 18 September 2023 ISIN XS1520733301 Principal Amounts of the Securities Accepted for Purchase EUR 228,448,000 Tender Price 104.087% Accrued Interest 0.205% Benchmark Rate N/A Fixed Purchase Spread N/A Fixed Purchase Yield -0.450% Scaling Factor N/A



Capped Tender Offer Securities

Description of the Securities EUR 500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 16 September 2021 SEK 700,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due 23 May 2022 SEK 1,300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 23 May 2022 EUR 500,000,000 1.250 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2025 ISIN XS1110299036 XS1823483414 XS1823484222 XS1622193750 Principal Amounts of the Securities Accepted for Purchase EUR 139,609,000 SEK 582,000,000 SEK 1,050,000,000 EUR 127,161,000 Tender Price 101.586% 101.365% 101.073% 106.773% Accrued Interest 0.316% 0.459% 0.017% 0.637% Benchmark Rate N/A N/A N/A Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate of -0.482% Fixed Purchase Spread N/A N/A N/A 15 bps Fixed Purchase Yield -0.500% -0.050% N/A -0.332% Scaling Factor N/A N/A N/A N/A

General

The Settlement Date in respect of the Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers is expected to be 2 December 2020.

Following settlement of the Tender Offers, (i) EUR 360,391,000 of the 2021 Notes; (ii) SEK 118,000,000 of the 2022 Fixed Rate Notes; (iii) SEK 250,000,000 of the 2022 Floating Rate Notes; (iv) EUR 521,552,000 of the 2023 Notes; and (v) EUR 372,839,000 of the 2025 Notes will remain outstanding.

The Issuer will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Securities purchased pursuant to the Tender Offers as set out in the table above.

Contact information

Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

Nordea Bank Abp

Telephone: +45 61612996

Attention: Nordea Liability Management

Email: nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com

Tender Agent for the Tender Offers:

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Attention: Paul Kamminga

Email: sampo@lucid-is.com

Issuer:

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

Telephone: +358 10 516 0030

Email: jarmo.salonen@sampo.fi





