Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia ( https://vaccineslab.com/ ).



Under the terms of the agreement, Rafarma and Vaccines Lab with create a new jointly-operated vaccine facility in Indonesia to research, develop, conduct clinical trials and license for various in-demand vaccines to combat several viruses. The joint venture will combine the expertise of Vaccines Lab and RAFARMA with its PJSC Kraspharma (OJSC Krasfarma) and R. & D. Biocogency Laboratories Inc. For more information on the virus vaccine efforts of Vaccines Lab, see https://vaccineslab.com/about-vaccinelab/ .

Rafarma plans to continue to aggressively pursue vaccine development with joint venture partners worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029