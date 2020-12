New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Automotive Voice Industry Report, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817141/?utm_source=GNW





In 2019, 48.8% of passenger cars in China carried voice capability. From January to September 2020, the installation rate rose to 64.8%.



By brand, Volkswagen currently stays ahead in installations and keeps growing. From January to September 2020, Volkswagen installed voice capability in 1.08 million cars, an annualized upsurge of 42.2%. As for price range, the penetration rate of voice capability in cars priced between RMB300,000-500,000 is relatively higher, staying above 90% in the first nine months of 2020.



At present, iFLYTEK as a bellwether in Chinese automotive voice market boasts a market share of more than 40%. Its voice solutions are basically seen on Chinese brand vehicle models. As of October 2020, iFLYTEK’s open platform has attracted at least 1.6 million developers who developed a total of over 930,000 applications for 3.02 billion end users or more.



Cerence is a voice technology provider for joint-venture brands, ranking second with a market share of 30%. In Greater China, it is mainly engaged in smart mobility and IoT technology. Cerence has so far developed more than 100 voice projects in China and served over 50 automotive and IoT customers.



Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (BAT) have embarked on automotive voice. Among them, Baidu is at a faster gallop and with a market share of over 5%. Baidu Telematics has forged partnerships with more than 60 well-known auto brands worldwide, covering over 400 cooperative models. The production models equipped with Baidu’s intelligent connectivity capability ran a total of 1 billion kilometers in 2019.



Moreover, VW-Mobvoi which has a background in OEM has dabbled in automotive voice as well. VW-Mobvoi has supported SOL, Passat, Magotan, Audi A4L and other models, and announced that it will cover all models of FAW-Volkswagen by the end of 2020.



Incentivized by the policies concerned, market demand, technical features and enterprises’ promotion, the automotive voice market will be ever expanding.



The automotive voice technology will head in directions as follows:



1. Voice interaction will evolve from passive mode to active one;

2. Personalized voice services will enjoy new opportunities;

3. Voiceprint recognition will be a boon for the personalized services of automotive voice;

4. Voice-driven entertainment will become common, setting the stage for voice control over car bodies and life services being the next hotspot;

5. Car-home interconnection will still be a trend;

6. Multimodal interaction will hold a trend;

7. Convergence solutions will become trending;

8. Automotive voice will be essential to digitalize cars;

9. Heuristic active telematics voice services will be a trend.



Global and China Automotive Voice Industry Report, 2020 highlights:

Intelligent voice industry and market (industry chain, applied scenarios, development history, market size, competitive pattern, etc.);

Global and China automotive voice markets (size, competitive pattern, development trends, major players’ layout, their development characteristics, etc.);

Chinese automotive voice suppliers (profile, operation, product system, R&D system, major clients, development plan, etc.).

Development trends of automotive voice (market and technology).

