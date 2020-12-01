Houston, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Overhead Garage Door Repair, a fast-growing local business that has deep roots in Houston, recently announced special offers and discounts on their garage door service Houston. The owners said that as Christmas is nearing, they are looking to bring a smile on the faces of hundreds and thousands of their esteemed clients spread across the length and breadth of Houston. They added that customers can get as much as 50% discounts on all kinds of garage door services, and returning customers can get even bigger discounts.

Speaking on the latest offers, a senior sales executive of the company told the press that the special offers will be available from the third week of November and will be valid till January next year. "We want to celebrate the holiday season along with our valued customers, who are definitely looking forward to the festive season ahead. It's important that Houston residents and business owners keep their garages and cars safe when they are partying or spending their vacation somewhere far from home. While their car and home insurance plans have got them covered for all sorts of criminal activities that can pose a threat to their assets, we have got them covered with our same-day garage door services Houston."

"To make our clients happy and sing the Christmas carol along with them, we have announced special offers and discounts on all of the services which we currently offer. This includes garage door repair and replacement services that are available at competitive prices", he added.

The company, which has gone from strength to strength over the years, now offers a wide range of services, including garage door spring repair services, garage door panel repair and replacement services, garage door opener repair, electric garage door repair, garage door tracks repair services and so much more.

Speaking at a recent press event held at Flushing Meadows, the CEO of the overhead garage door repair Houston company said, "While we have a pricing policy which puts us ahead of competition, we thought of revising it for the festive season ahead. Not just discounts, but our esteemed clients can also expect free inspection, free garage door health check-up, free replacement parts and add-ons and so much more this festive season."

For more information, please visit: https://houstonoverheadgaragedoors.com

Media Details -

Company Name: Houston Overhead Garage Door Repair

Name: Darren Brown

Phone: (713) 766-8004

Address: Flushing Meadows Dr. Houston, TX. 77089

Email: contact@houstonoverheadgaragedoors.com

Website URL: https://houstonoverheadgaragedoors.com/







This news has been published for the above source. Houston Overhead Garage Door Repair [ID=15439]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.





