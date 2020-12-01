WILMINGTON, Del. , Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IPHI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Inphi’s agreement to be acquired by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement Inphi’s shareholders will receive 2.323 shares of Marvell Technology’s common stock and $66.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-inphi-corporation.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to American Renal Associates’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Nautic Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement American Renal Associates’ shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-american-renal-associates-holdings-inc.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PNM’s agreement to be acquired by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement PNM’s shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pnm-resources-inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EIGI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Endurance International’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Endurance International’s shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-endurance-international-group-holdings-inc.

