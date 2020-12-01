--Konexial has been named to FreightTech 100 in every year since its inception in 2019--



KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konexial was recognized by FreightWaves as a winner of the 2021 FreightTech 100 Awards, honoring innovation, disruption and success within the freight industry. This year, more than 200 companies submitted nominations, including 62 previously nominated companies. Konexial products and services are designed and developed to help drivers and carriers keep operational costs down, profit margins secure, and most importantly, ensure that valuable shipments are delivered safely and on time.

“We choose the FreightTech 100 based solely on merit. These companies are shaking up the industry in new and exciting ways. This is not a ‘pay-to-play’ competition,” FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller said. “We want to recognize the most innovative and disruptive companies out there.”

Konexial’s My20 application —which uses next-generation telematics technology to automatically log a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity—was developed with Edge Computing architecture to ensure the system never goes out of service and constant connection to the driver is maintained. My20 analyzes all data, algorithm and logic within the cab on iOS and Android platforms.

The FreightTech 100 Awards are based on nominations from FreightWaves readers, many of whom are industry leaders and experts. Readers submitted over 500 nominations for over 200 unique companies across 31 U.S. states this year.

“2020 has been an extraordinary year for drivers, carriers, and the entire logistics industry in the face of a pandemic,” said Ken Evans, founder and chief executive officer, Konexial. “As one of the few companies that has been on the FreightTech 100 since its inception, our customers can count on us to create superb technology which helps people ‘drive life.’”

Additional Konexial products include:

My20 Locking System: A keyless, high-security, digital smart-locking platform used to provide trailer and container security for its My20 ELD and Fleet Management customers. The My20 Locking System is secured by Nokē’s smart-locking hardware, with dual-layered encryption keys, and controlled from Konexial’s My20 software ecosystem.

My20 DriveLiFE mobile app: A free mobile app for truckers providing next-generation edge computing technology providing truck turn-by-turn navigation, proprietary Dock411 information on docks and points of interest, and a complimentary content stream for drivers.

A free mobile app for truckers providing next-generation edge computing technology providing truck turn-by-turn navigation, proprietary Dock411 information on docks and points of interest, and a complimentary content stream for drivers. GoLoad Dynamic Load Matching: The GoLoad platform matches up drivers with extra hours and capacity with available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria.

GoMedRx Telemedicine Service: Designed to help its trucking ecosystem of My20 customers receive immediate access to medical advice. GoMedRx is the result of Konexial’s partnership with Everywhere.Care , one of the leading providers of telemedicine services.



For more information, please visit www.konexial.com .