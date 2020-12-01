BERLIN and DENVER, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ezeep, a leading provider of cloud print technologies, today announced the release of its Chrome extension. The new extension allows Google Chrome, G Suite, and Google Workspace users to print even after Google discontinues its cloud print service at the end of this year. Unlike Google Cloud Print, however, ezeep offers the added benefit of centrally managed printing on network printers.



Both startups and long-established companies alike use G Suite, recently renamed Google Workspace, for their operations. A reason for concern for users is the announced end of Google Cloud Print. As of January 1, 2021, Google Cloud Print will no longer be available. As a result, users would be left with local printing, without central management, and dealing with the annoying installation of printer drivers on all desktops. This is a stopgap solution that is unlikely to please IT departments or end-users.

ezeep offers a solution with its new Chrome extension. Once added from the Chrome Store directly in the Chrome browser, ezeep enables instant managed printing to any network printer. There is no need to install printer drivers on desktops as the printing process takes place entirely in the cloud. Enterprise printing from G Suite is particularly smart yet simple when combined with the ezeep Hub. This ezeep plug-and-play device instantly connects all printers for printing via the cloud.

"The ezeep brand has been synonymous with simple, fast printing right from the start," says Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint. "Our Chrome extension is further proof of innovation in this space. Once activated as an extension in the browser, all managed printers, including all print options, can be used immediately for G Suite and Chromebook users. This is all available without installing printer drivers or other tedious print management tasks."

ezeep Blue offers a free trial: www.ezeep.com/free-trial

The ezeep Chrome extension is available for free in the Chrome Store. www.ezeep.com/chrome-web-store

