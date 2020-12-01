DENVER, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America Development & Investment (ADI), a leading healthcare real estate developer announced that construction has begun on Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness. Located in the Inverness/Denver Tech Center in Southeast Denver, the hospital will care for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, major multiple trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



“After conducting thorough market research for our first Denver hospital on Central Park Boulevard, which will open in March 2021, we were confident that we wanted to build a second Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver,” said Jeff Jones, a partner with ADI. “We found that the Inverness/Denver Tech Center area for our inpatient rehabilitation hospital would provide easy access to inpatient rehabilitation for patients and their families.

Designed by BSA LifeStructures, a leading national healthcare architecture firm with offices in Denver, the 48,500 square foot, custom-built hospital will have three stories, 40 private patient rooms, two therapy gyms with advanced technologies and other beneficial amenities. Adolfson and Peterson will be the general contractor for the hospital.

Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will manage the hospital operations with clinicians and support teams, including specialty trained physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians. Slated to open in Q4 of 2021, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness is one of many Reunion inpatient rehabilitation facilities that ADI and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners plan to develop across the country.

About America Development & Investments

Founded in 2001, America Development & Investments, LLC focuses on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, it has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate. Within the last 18 years, America Development & Investments has completed more than 80 projects – on time and under budget – from site selection and entitlements to design, construction, development, management, and disposition of properties. Other projects include office, mixed use, sports clubs, and office-warehouse sites. For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com .

About Reunion IRF

Reunion IRF is a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. For more information visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook .

