Sierra Pacific Mortgage is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph Moran to the Senior Management team as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel. Joe brings an impressive 25 years of leadership experience in the banking and financial services industry. He has deep knowledge of the regulatory issues surrounding mortgage and consumer lending for both origination and servicing.

Folsom, CA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Pacific Mortgage is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph Moran to the Senior Management team as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel.

Joe brings an impressive 25 years of leadership experience in the banking and financial services industry. He has deep knowledge of the regulatory issues surrounding mortgage and consumer lending for both origination and servicing. Prior to joining Sierra Pacific, Joe was the Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Regulatory Counsel at Celebrity Home Loans.

“We are excited to have Joe join our Management Team at Sierra Pacific Mortgage,” says Gary Clark, Chief Operating Officer. “In his new role, Joe will be responsible for compliance training, risk assessments, our overall Compliance Management System, and the facilitation of all regulatory examinations.”

When asked why he chose this organization, Joe said it was straightforward. “Sierra has a proven track record of living up to its brand – promises made, promises kept. It’s exactly the kind of company I want to be working for.”

Joe received his BA in Political Science from the University of Washington in 1988, and his JD from the Gonzaga University School of Law in 1993.

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific serves the retail and wholesale mortgage banking markets in 49 states through three regional fulfillment centers. Our mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every branch, every day.



To learn more, visit www.sierrapacificmortgage.com or call (916) 932-1700.

