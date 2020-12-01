Cloverdale, CA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Society , a California Wine Country cannabis brand featuring Rosette pre-rolls and edibles, introduced its new line of hash-infused Rosettes. Designed for the canna-confident, the new Rosettes are everything that customers love about Garden Society’s products taken to the next level with an infusion of hash sourced from partner farms in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties.

Always rolled with full-flower cannabis, the strain-specific, dry-sift hash infused Rosettes are available in three effect-based categories: Blissful Rest, a Brighter Day, or Calm & Focus.



“Most female focused brands serve the canna-curious consumer. We know that “she” may not shop in the dispensary today. We also know that “she” becomes educated VERY quickly, going from canna-curious to canna-confident in how she uses cannabis,” said Erin Gore, Garden Society founder and CEO. “Our new hash Rosettes meet the growing demand for infused pre-rolls, and appeal to women in that they have grown to trust the quality and consistency of our brand.”

The new hash-infused Rosettes are available now in all Sweet Flower and SPARC dispensaries, and will soon be available across California.

“Garden Society is a popular brand within our retail networks, especially with those who want to offer quality, women-centric products,” said Mike Beaudry, founder & CEO of HERBL, Garden Society’s distribution partner. “Garden Society's Rosettes have always been a favorite, and we expect their latest pre-rolls to appeal to even more.”

Dedicated to creating a new perspective on cannabis, Garden Society’s customers are women that enjoy premium cannabis with an expected experience.

Editor note: For product images, click here .



About Garden Society

Based in Sonoma, California, Garden Society is a Wine Country cannabis brand serving women in search of new, more holistic ways to renew and restore from the chaos of their daily lives. Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products, made with uncompromising quality, that turn down the daily chaos and turn up the joy. The company creates artisanal edibles and sun-grown pre-roll Rosettes that connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis.