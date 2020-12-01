Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd

Luxembourg – 1 December 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today its financial calendar for 2021.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

25.02.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q4

10.03.2021 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

14.04.2021 - Annual General Meeting

29.04.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q1

28.07.2021 - Half-yearly Report

17.11.2021 - Quarterly Report - Q3

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

