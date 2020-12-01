Running the Bases today with Craig Campbell from Craig Campbell SEO - Craig Campbell is considered a star in the SEO community with over twenty years in the digital marketing industry. Craig is amongst one of the most reputed and highly trusted digital marketers. While he specializes in SEO, Craig Campbell is a lifelong digital marketing expert, and his in-depth virtual marketing course on YouTube has helped hundreds of people start their successful businesses.

Chagrin Falls, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEVELAND, OHIO – 1st December 2020 – Running the Bases with Small Businesses hosted Craig Campbell, the owner and founder of Craig Campbell SEO, on November 30th who discussed and revealed some insightful facts about SEO and digital marketing. Hosted by Randy Rohde, Craig Campbell fielded questions about SEO, entrepreneurship, getting started as a small business owner in the digital economy while pivoting to casual discussions and stories about client SEO. Craig Campbell is considered a star in the SEO community with over twenty years in the digital marketing industry; he’s seen it all and was more than happy to share his experience.

Readers interested in checking out the podcast can click here.

SEO consultant Craig Campbell is amongst one of the most reputed and highly trusted digital marketers. While he specializes in SEO, Craig Campbell is a lifelong digital marketing expert, and his in-depth virtual marketing course on YouTube has helped hundreds of people start their successful businesses. The course is free, mainly because Craig believes in giving back to the community. It (the course) helps anyone who wants to learn how to improve their Google rankings without having to signup for an overpriced course or mentorship program.

Craig also offers advice and consultation to businesses in a myriad of industries that want to grow online. When asked about what he expects people will learn from the podcast, Craig said, “Honestly, if there is one thing, I want listeners to learn is to open their minds to all possibilities. Whether you want to learn SEO, SEM, running advertising, or outsourcing, opening your mind, and being willing to learn is all you need to succeed.”

Randy Rohde, who hosts Running the Bases with Small Businesses, is a seasoned digital marketing guru. Randy runs a highly successful digital marketing agency of his own, which meant that Craig often finds himself addressing more advanced questions, which should help many seasoned SEOs and digital marketing agency owners. When talking about his podcast, Randy replied, “… Honestly, I wanted to pick his brain a little more about ranking factors, the importance of backlinks, conversion optimization tactics, and pulling in targeted traffic. Possibly get him to spill some of his secret sauce! But Craig is a smart guy, and I’ll have to have him back on the podcast soon.”

Running the Bases with Small Businesses has said that the podcast follows a similar format to all the previous ones. That said since Craig Campbell is one of those “highly awaited guests,” Randy (the host) takes a slight detour from the established format. When asked, Randy said, “I had loads of questions lined up, but Craig is a busy man, so there is just so much we can discuss. But I’ll try to get him back on the show.”

About 38 Digital Marketing

Based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, 38 Digital Market and the now highly popular podcast Running the Bases with Small Businesses is owned and operated by its founder Randy Rohde. The agency helps small and medium-sized businesses leverage the power of SEO to grow and brand their services/products. The company continues to help businesses in many industries achieve their internet marketing goals with proven whitehat strategies.

