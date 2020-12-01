Save Max Real Estate Inc. held its 10th Annual Awards Ceremony on November 11th, 2020 to appreciate and encourage all their agents, employees and partners for their performance and service in the year 2019-2020 at Drive-in theatre location Oakville.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Max Real Estate Inc. held its 10th Annual Awards Ceremony on November 11th, 2020 to appreciate and encourage all their agents, employees and partners for their performance and service in the year 2019-2020 at Drive-in theatre location Oakville.



The event was attended by agents, their families, and a few esteemed as there was limited accommodation capacity. Keeping all COVID precautions in place, this event was extremely loved by everyone because of its uniqueness and willingness to not lose hope and still try and celebrate success for our agents, employees, partners and our success towards contribution towards the society.

Save Max also celebrated the commencement of its 10 years, the journey portrayal from a humble basement in Brampton to a well-established business with $4.1 Billion Sales Volume till date was truly inspiring to the audience. All COVID protocols and precautions were in place at the drive-in theatre location and Save Max made sure that everyone distanced from each other. This event was longed for by agents, employees, and partners. It was unique and was arranged keeping in mind the safety of everyone. This year also gave Save Max the opportunity to celebrate the benchmark of achieving $1 billion sales volume in 2020 alone which was very much celebrated through a short video which showed the whole in glimpse and how people at Save Max made a difference during the difficult times of COVID.

All this was encapsulated with lots of entertainment, dance performances and a movie premier at the end with laughter and glee. Raman Dua, CEO and Owner of Save Max Real Estate Inc. said, “This has been the only 2020 moment that me and the team will remember for years to come. Not only because of our enormous achievements but because of the type of celebration we were able to arrange.”

TOP PERFORMERS AWARDED DURING SAVE MAX EVENT 2019

At the Save Max 10th Annual Awards ceremony the recognizable Top Agent of the Year Award went to Abhishek Grover from Save Max Supreme and & Lashika Katyal from Save Max Real Estate. Top Entrepreneur of the Year Award was given to Sachin Gupta, Broker of Record, Save Max Supreme Real Estate; Top Leader of the Year Award was bagged by Lalit Bhatla, Broker of Record, Save Max First Choice Real Estate and The Empire Life Award went to Balraj Puri, Broker of Record, Save Max Elite Real Estate.

Top Performers who achieved more than $500,000 GCI in 2019 alone were awarded Luxury Cars during the event which included, Top Agent Abhishek Grover, Hall of Fame Award Winner Ashish Parikh, and President Circle Award Winners Sampan Bhatia & Nitish Gabba.

Apart from Employees and agents at Save Max, even Franchising Partners were awarded for their performance in the year 2019. Best emerging Franchise of the year award was received by Save Max Infinity and Save Max Platinum, and Most Enterprising Franchise was awarded to Save Max Regal. Top Franchise of the year for the province of Alberta was received by Save Max Edge and for Ontario was received by Save Max Success. The fastest growing Franchise in term of number of agents and Best Starter Franchise in terms of sales volume was won by Save Max Success as well. Most Enterprising Franchise of the year award went to Save Max Prestige and Five Star Franchise Satisfaction was received by Save Max DreamHome. Team Awesome Award went to Save Max Fortune and Save Max Achievers received the Social Contributor Award for the year 2019. Most Progressive Team of the year was awarded to Save Max First Choice and Top Team of the Year Award was given to Save Max Supreme.

Raman Dua at the 10th Annual Awards expressed his gratitude to all the attendees and congratulated his team and the agents who did exceedingly well even in the year of Pandemic. He was humbled to see such a huge gathering despite the odds and mentioned that Save Max Team will keep on working tirelessly to provide the best real estate services to all clients. He commends his team for putting together this beautiful event that followed all protocols, but didn’t limit the fun. He was enthusiastic to see what is in store for the coming events at Save Max as this was celebrated in a unique fashion.

About Save Max Real Estate

Save Max Real Estate is one of the fastest growing brokerages and opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010. From making history in the field of real estate by achieving $100 million sales volume within 16 months of inception to achieving $4.1 Billion sales volume until today, Save Max has always strived to stay true to its beliefs to deliver an exceptional real estate experience to all its valued clients.

The City of Brampton is home to Save Max and the company has had the opportunity to serve the residents and provide incomparable real estate services for past years and will keep doing the same in the future. Save Max is expanding and operating with 14 Franchisees all across Canada today.

To learn more about Save Max, visit www.savemax.ca or email info@savemax.ca

MEDIA CONTACTS

Loveleen Dhiman

Director of Marketing, Save Max Real Estate

905.459.7900 Ext.122 | loveleen@savemax.ca

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaf617ca-46e2-4d5e-b401-bb4140acddb7