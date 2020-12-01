SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, today announced that it will host its first Virtual Healthcare Hackathon 2021 inviting developers and designers the opportunity to leverage the DrChrono API to build new and original applications and tools for the healthcare industry. To celebrate the most innovative projects in each category, DrChrono will be giving over $15,000 in cash and prizes. COVID-19 has made a noticeable impact on the healthcare landscape and the needs of patients and doctors can benefit from new apps that can address doctor/patient data exchange, health analytics and online scheduling to name a few.
“We believe the best solutions in healthcare are built with technology prowess and an innovative spirit, not just from clinical expertise. We’re excited to see tech-forward developers put themselves in the shoes of a doctor, patient, or medical staff and build something that will bring their practice into the modern age of healthcare and also for practices that are managing the changes brought on by the pandemic,” said Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “Whether a developer builds with a primary care physician, cardiologist, or urgent care clinic in mind, they can make an immediate impact and build cutting edge tools on the DrChrono API.”
DrChrono Virtual Healthcare Hackathon 2021: How it Works, Requirements and Criteria:
About DrChrono
DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information visit www.drchrono.com.
