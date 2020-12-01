NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that the firm was shortlisted for three Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. The nominations are in the categories of “Best Family Office – Due Diligence,” “Best family office long-term investment philosophy,” and for Stacy Haislip, TAG’s Director of Portfolio Management, as “Manager or investment research professional of the year.”



“We know that the portfolio management team we’ve built is among the best in the business, and we’re grateful that the team is being recognized as such,” said David Basner, TAG Associates CEO. “We’re particularly happy for Stacy, who has brought so much creativity and leadership to our investment process, and the results speak for themselves.”

All of TAG’s due diligence is done in house, and in a pandemic disrupted year, the team had to redouble efforts in order to conduct virtual due diligence to ensure proper evaluations were being made.

“In a particularly difficult year, the investment and due diligence teams had to be even more thorough in vetting managers and evaluating ideas, and everyone rose to the occasion in exceptional ways,” Basner said. “We are proud of our performance, especially due to the volatility and unpredictability we saw in global markets and economic activity in 2020.”

For over 20 years the PAM Awards have recognized the best in the US private asset management industry, providing them an opportunity “to showcase the incredible achievements they have accomplished.” TAG was nominated for two PAM awards in 2019.

A virtual awards presentation will take place on Feb. 10, 2020.

About TAG Associates



TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.