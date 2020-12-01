Lindon, UT, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MM, Inc. (the “Company”), an FDA-registered and privately-held contract manufacturing company focused on premium-grade health and wellness products, announced today that it has maintained a 20% growth rate every month since July 2020, highlighting the increase in demand for consumer wellness products. The Company has expanded staff and facility footprint since its launch and continues to forecast growth headed into 2021.



The facility, covering 17,100 square feet, is cGMP compliant and is registered with the FDA and the State of Utah. MM, Inc. creates, manufactures, brands, and distributes a broad array of food, nutritional supplement, personal care, and other health-focused products. Its production capabilities include liquid blending and filling, powder blending and filling, encapsulation, stick packs, tableting, tablet and capsule counting, kitting and assembly, and shipping. Its R&D capabilities include CBD products, liquids, topical formulating, powder drinks, capsule formulating, and tablet formulating.

In addition to its 20% growth, MM, Inc. has also been able to expand its facility by more than 1,000 square feet over the past year and has added several executives with vast experience in operations and manufacturing. These executives include Jim Gibson, Vice President of Operations; Bo Brannin, Director of Operations; and Clay Slaymaker, Manufacturing & Business Development Manager.

“For over 25 years, one of Utah's largest growing segments has been the manufacturing of dietary supplements,” said MM, Inc. Vice President of Operations Jim Gibson. “We are not only producing great products but are innovating in various areas that we believe will have a great impact to us and our category. We offer companies and brands across the nation with reliable, safe and efficient manufacturing. We are dedicated to investing our time, money, and expertise into refining and maintaining our quality control standards to ensure we are producing the highest quality products possible.”

About MM, Inc.

MM, Inc. is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-registered warehousing and manufacturing company focused on the production, research and development of food, nutritional supplement, beauty, health, and other wellness-focused products. Located in Lindon, Utah, less than one hour from Salt Lake City, the Company aims to become one of the fastest-growing facilities within the state that services businesses across the country.

