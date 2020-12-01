PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, announced today that it will be showcasing new integrations on Amazon Web Services (AWS) during AWS re:Invent 2020. These enhancements are included in the forthcoming Rubrik Andes 5.3 release, announced earlier this month, and build off its rich cloud portfolio to address the most pressing challenges enterprises face as they accelerate cloud adoption.



Rubrik Andes 5.3 emphasizes the company’s focus on building the most comprehensive cloud data management solution on the market. The latest innovations feature a suite of advancements to help businesses modernize and automate, extend to the cloud, and mitigate data risk at scale while leveraging Rubrik’s hands-free, policy-driven approach.

“At Rubrik, we’re focused on working with companies who help us support our customers at every stage of their cloud journey,” said Wendy Bahr, Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik. “As a leading cloud service provider, AWS plays a critical role in our go-to-market strategy as businesses across industries rapidly increase cloud adoption. Rubrik Andes 5.3 introduces multiple enhancements that bring valuable efficiencies and more accessibility to the cloud economic model.”

As enterprises adapt their strategies to meet the needs of remote work, cloud adoption is growing at a rapid rate. According to IDG’s 2020 Cloud Computing Survey , 59 percent of tech buyers involved in cloud purchasing said they planned to be “mostly” or “all” in the cloud in 18 months, up from 38 percent who say they are mostly or all in the cloud currently. Furthermore, the rise of remote work increases data threats such as ransomware and phishing attacks, furthering the need for a modern data protection solution spanning cloud, hybrid cloud, on-premise, and edge environments.

“We are pleased to be working with Rubrik to help businesses simplify adoption and maximize efficiencies in the cloud,” said Bill Vass, Vice President of Technology, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Rubrik’s cloud-first solutions integrate with AWS services to unlock even more value for customers on their modernization journey on AWS.”

Leading companies already rely on Rubrik’s cloud solutions to seamlessly migrate, protect, and manage critical data on AWS. Fueled by strong enterprise and government demand, the company’s new integration on AWS is designed to deliver even more extensive protection while controlling cloud costs in large-scale environments.

Rubrik Andes 5.3 extends Instant Tiering to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Glacier Deep Archive. With instant tiering, customers can now archive directly to Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive, which is up to 3-times less expensive than Amazon S3 Glacier and up to 9-times less expensive than Amazon S3 Standard, enabling customers to more easily archive to AWS at a fraction of the cost. Seamless Hybrid Cloud VMware Protection The company’s latest release builds on an already extensive suite of VMware protection offerings. Rubrik Andes 5.3 introduces support for VMware Cloud (VMC) on AWS, providing the flexibility to migrate and protect VMware workloads across data center, edge and VMC. With Rubrik’s SLA policy engine, users can migrate and protect their VMware environment with the same policies designed for their on-premises environment.





The company’s latest release builds on an already extensive suite of VMware protection offerings. Rubrik Andes 5.3 introduces support for VMware Cloud (VMC) on AWS, providing the flexibility to migrate and protect VMware workloads across data center, edge and VMC. With Rubrik’s SLA policy engine, users can migrate and protect their VMware environment with the same policies designed for their on-premises environment. Unprecedented Simplicity for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Rubrik extends cloud-native protection with Polaris for Amazon RDS allowing automated and unified protection of Amazon RDS across multiple AWS accounts and AWS Regions and fast recovery to different AWS Regions.

A Growing Collaboration

Rubrik’s latest announcements follow a growing collaboration with AWS spurred by increased customer adoption. Rubrik is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and a participant in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, and has achieved AWS Storage Competency and AWS Public Sector Partner status. Recently, the company also achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program, which recognizes Rubrik's successful integration with AWS Outposts.

“Having a strong disaster recovery strategy is always top of mind. We’ve taken advantage of Rubrik’s seamless integration with Amazon S3 to keep our data in the cloud for long-term retention. In case of a disaster, we can rest assured that this critical data is immune to the elements,” said Jason Marks, Enterprise Architect at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. “We are also excited by Rubrik’s CloudOn feature, which would allow us to instantly spin up workloads in the cloud and maintain business continuity. If our on-prem site is down, we can quickly convert our archived VMs into cloud instances and launch apps in-demand on AWS.”

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and the cloud. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.