The conversation is part of a monthly talk series titled For Generations to Come: Anpetu Wi Dialogues from Standing Rock. The talks in the series are devoted to raising awareness for Native American issues and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribes' efforts to develop Anpetu Wi – a 235MW wind farm on their ancestral land at Standing Rock.

Topic: Beyond #NoDAPL: Renewable Energy & Self-Determination

When: Thursday, December 3 at 2 pm EST

Panelists:

Dallas Goldtooth, Mdewakanton Dakota and Dine

Keep it in the Ground Campaign Coordinator, Indigenous Environmental Network

Christopher Peters, Pulik-lah and Karuk

President, Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples

Joseph McNeil, Jr., Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

General Manager, SAGE Development Authority

Registration: Individuals may register here to receive a Zoom link and to participate in the Q & A.

The conversation, which will be followed by a Q & A with the audience, will be streamed live at anpetuwi.com and Facebook Live.

About SAGE Development Authority

A federally chartered Section 17 Corporation approved by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, SAGE is one of 2,000 public power authorities in the United States owned by a municipal, federal or tribal government that is in the business of providing electricity. SAGE was created by and for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North and South Dakota. Charged with leading Standing Rock’s development of renewable energy resources for economic development on the Reservation, the company controls and operates the energy production assets within the Reservation, facilitates agreements with third-party entities, and holds Standing Rock’s equity interest. SAGE is governed by a women-led Board of Directors, consisting solely of enrolled tribal members appointed by the Tribal Council. SAGE is a member of the American Public Power Association, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, and the American Wind Energy Association. The company’s first project is a 235-megawatt wind farm named Anpetu Wi.

About the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe



Located in North and South Dakota, Standing Rock has a population of approximately 8,000 tribal members within its borders and comprises an area just smaller than the state of Connecticut. The people of Standing Rock are members of the Dakota and Lakota nations and have lived on these lands for thousands of years. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has become internationally recognized for its leadership in the non-violent protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), which poses a threat to drinking water for Standing Rock and millions of others who depend on the Missouri River for clean water. The #NoDAPL protest served to raise awareness of the negative impact that fossil fuel infrastructure development has caused to the environment. In the aftermath of this movement, SRST is committed to sustainable energy and institution building within Standing Rock to ensure it is increasingly self-reliant in its present and future energy needs.

