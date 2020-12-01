Newport, Rhode Island, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mill Creek Entertainment is excited to announce the release of the thrilling documentary Best in Class: The Making of a Concours d’Elegance. This premiere celebration is a motor week unlike any other filled with grandeur and elegance featuring some of the rarest and most prestigious cars in the world. Available to experience from the comfort of home on DVD and across all major digital platforms starting December 1, 2020.

The Audrain Automobile Museum partnered with Torque Media Group to produce this stunning and fascinating account of the inaugural Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week; a world-class event bringing the best of the motoring world to a global audience. This intimate documentary captures the highs and lows of competition, the people and passions that drive the pursuit of excellence and the bonds that unite car lovers around the world.

“We are thrilled to give car fans, collectors, and everyday spectators an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the Audrain Concours d’Elegance,” says Jeff Hayne, SVP of Mill Creek Entertainment. “Being able to experience such an iconic event at home amid the absence of live events allows enthusiasts to share their love of the automobile.”

The Audrain Concours d’Elegance in Newport, Rhode Island is rich with automotive history dating back to the dawn of the motoring age. This inaugural event beautifully captures the celebration of history, luxury and sport where the spectacular Breakers Mansion serves as a backdrop to the awarding of trophies with first in class winners competing for the Willie K. Vanderbilt Trophy. Audrain CEO, Donald Osborne, assembled judges from around the globe for this historic event with an exciting lineup of special guests including automotive expert Nic Waller, actress Emily Ratajkowski and Event Chairman, Jay Leno.

For more information on where and how to watch Best in Class: The Making of a Concours d’Elegance, please visit https://www.audrainconcours.com/.

About Mill Creek Entertainment

Mill Creek Entertainment is the home entertainment industry’s leading independent studio for Blu-ray, DVD, and digital distribution. With direct sales pipelines to all primary retail and online partners, Mill Creek Entertainment licenses, produces, markets and distributes a dynamic array of film and television content to over 30,000 retail stores and thousands of websites reaching millions of customers across North America. Mill Creek Entertainment’s expansive library includes Oscar®-winning theatrical feature films, Emmy®-winning classic and current TV series, original documentary productions and pop-culture favorites that enlighten, educate and entertain. Mill Creek Entertainment also owns and operates movieSPREE, an on-demand transactional streaming service offering movie bundles, complete TV series and premium entertainment options with apps available on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android and iOS. Mill Creek Entertainment is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.millcreekent.com or www.movieSPREE.com

Attachments

Katelyn McSherry Audrain Automobile Museum 401-856-4234 kmcsherry@audrainautomuseum.org