Tucson, AZ, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona recently held “The Future is Now: Best Practices for Conducting Virtual Meetings,” a board training webinar with tips on how to appropriately hold virtual meetings.

The educational webinar covered a range of topics related to virtual meeting best practices, including virtual meeting rules, online voting, and the advantages and disadvantages of meeting digitally. Webinar guest speakers included attorneys Scott B. Carpenter, Esq., and Javier B. Delgado, Esq., of Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado & Bolen, PLC, a full-service law firm devoted to representing businesses, nonprofits, and community associations. The panel also included Cathi Sleight from Vote HOA Now, an online voting solution used by various HOA boards and management companies to take the time, cost, and hassle out of conducting homeowners’ association elections. Together, the panelists answered questions about conducting business in a virtual environment and electronic voting for board elections.

“Understanding how to effectively and correctly hold a virtual board meeting has been a critical part of community operations in the past months and will continue to be an important function of association boards in the future to come,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS® Associa Arizona president. “This webinar was designed by our team to identify best practices for conducting virtual meetings and provide board members with access to industry experts who could specify tips for doing so legally and successfully.”

