San Antonio, TX, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, announces that it has acquired Florida-based Champion Solutions Group, Inc. The acquisition—which closed on November 30—helps Sirius extend its reach in the Southeast region of the U.S. and dramatically expands its Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services. This marks Sirius’ ninth acquisition since 2014, including Brightlight Consulting, Avnet, Inc.’s digital solution services, Varrow, Force 3, thinkASG, Continuum Security Solutions, Forsythe, and Advanced Systems Group.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Sirius has over 2,600 employees with a growing team of IT experts who hold more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications. Sirius specializes in helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing and modernizing their IT, and securing it all. Founded in 1979, Champion is based in Boca Raton, Florida and offers innovative IT solutions and services around Microsoft 365 and Azure, as well as infrastructure, security, mobility, data management and consulting. Merging the two companies strengthens Sirius’ cloud and data center capabilities, and offers Champion clients an expanded portfolio of solutions in the areas of security, data, digital, managed services, cloud, IT strategy, and digital infrastructure.

“Champion has a unique Microsoft cloud practice called MessageOps that will bring a competitive advantage to Sirius,” said Joe Mertens, president and CEO of Sirius. “Joining forces with Champion provides an opportunity for Sirius to gain valuable intellectual property assets and expertise related to Microsoft Azure cloud services and Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration tools, which will add value for our clients. Moreover, the Champion team is a widely recognized and respected solutions provider with a loyal client base in Florida and other portions of the Southeast region, and with our combined team we will be able to offer clients an expanded services and solutions portfolio. We’re grateful for the opportunity to create an exciting future together.”

“Sirius is a great fit for our employees, our clients and our offerings as we enter this next chapter of our business,” said Chris Pyle, president and CEO of Champion. “Our employees will have the opportunity to further strengthen their skillsets and grow their careers, and our clients will have immediate access to a greater breadth of solutions and services. We will also have the ability to invest more resources into the ongoing development of our IP, enabling us to deliver leading-edge cloud monitoring, management and security tools. Our mission of helping our clients reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk will continue within the Sirius brand.”

MessageOps, Champion’s Microsoft cloud business unit, has been a leader and innovator of Microsoft 365 and Azure tools and services since the beginning of Microsoft’s Business Productivity Online Services (BPOS) days. Experts in the art of managing the Microsoft cloud, MessageOps has launched numerous tools including its flagship offering, Inscape.

“Even though this was a challenging year, our business has performed well due to our clients’ demand for cloud services. Combining with Sirius—with their extensive array of solutions, consulting offerings and managed services—ensures even more growth and success for our future,” added Chris Pyle. “Sirius shares our commitment to adding value for our clients, forging strong partnerships with technology vendors, and investing in our employees. I could not be more excited for what lies ahead.”

Sirius has established a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) model that integrates Sirius’ Cloud Solutions practice with other capabilities, including its consulting, migration, data analytics, and security and compliance services. Sirius cloud solutions help organizations leverage the cloud to support innovation, accelerate business results, and deliver a competitive advantage. Sirius cloud partners include Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM and VMware.

Champion employees will be immediately integrated into the Sirius organization, giving their clients instant access to Sirius’ additional offerings and value.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

About Champion Solutions Group (CSG): Champion Solutions Group specializes in delivering technology services and solutions to help our customers reduce costs, increase productivity, and mitigate risk. We utilize a time-tested and proven methodology to transform the economics of IT data centers. Our solutions change and improve the way people work, interact, and adopt technology. Champion Solutions Group is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and was founded in 1979. We focus on virtualization, cloud, and data management solutions. Visit championsg.com for more information about Champion.

About MessageOps: MessageOps, the cloud business unit of Champion Solutions Group, assists clients with their migrations to Office 365 and Azure, as well as with the consumption and adoption post-migration. MessageOps strives to enhance their clients’ experience by offering great tools, tips, services, and software which extend the functionality of their Microsoft investment. An award-wining innovator, MessageOps has created solutions to synchronize passwords, bypass PowerShell, migrate data across environments, as well as solutions to help monitor, manage, and report on Office 365 environments. MessageOps has earned numerous Microsoft Cloud awards, was ranked among Talkin’ Cloud’s Top 100 Cloud Service Providers, listed in CRN’s “30 Cloud VARs That Get It,” and CSP Boss ranked in the Top 50 Cloud Monitoring, Management Software Tools by ChannelE2E. To learn more, visit messageops.com.

Vin Tugade Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 650-576-3820 vin.tugade@siriuscom.com