Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, along with Mexico’s Grupo Modelo (part of the AB InBev family of companies) and Retailigent Media have signed a Letter of Intent to create an international in-store media network of up to 50,000 Modelorama stores and independent neighborhood bodegas in Mexico, with a potential to expand to other Central and South American countries by the end of 2027, it was announced today. The deployment will start in more than 5,000 Modelorama stores and 15,000 neighborhood bodegas throughout Mexico. Modelorama is Mexico’s second largest convenience store chain and is owned by Grupo Modelo.

The project will create the largest digital in-store media network in Mexico, and potentially in Latin America. In addition to being an international advertising network, it will provide analytics, real time point-of-sale reporting, and real time security powered by artificial intelligence.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “The three firms are partners in this long-term plan. We will be supplying all our proprietary software licensing for analytics, security and visual display. What is especially exciting is that the network will be offering major consumer product brands the opportunity to advertise to shoppers right at point-of-sale when buying decisions are made.” Hutton also said that test deployments are already underway in Mexico.

AB InBev is the world’s largest brewer with a diverse portfolio of more than 500 brands, including iconic global beers Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois. Part of AB InBev, Grupo Modelo is the leader in the production, distribution and sale of beer in Mexico and owns and operates Modelorama convenience stores. Ignacio Lares, Vice President of Technology & Analytics, Middle Americas, said, “This is the next step in offering an improved shopping experience to consumers, as well as enabling local store owners and operators to remain competitive as retail consolidates in most of these markets. By leveraging technology and analytics we can play a crucial role in the communities in which we operate by improving the safety and quality of the shopping experience for the millions of store owners with which we do business every day. Not only can the various solutions around Internet of Things (IoT) offer real time access to point-of-sale systems to allow store owners to dynamically optimize their business, but we can also incorporate security, consumer analytics, and display advertising under the same platform. We have aligned with two companies—VSBLTY and Retailigent Media—that offer innovation and agility which coupled with our reach will allow us to have a meaningful impact as we pioneer and scale this innovation,” he said.

Thiago Porto, VP of Transformation and People, Middle Americas, pointed out that the deployment has potential across Mexico and many countries in the Middle Americas Zone. “Our ambitious plan of action calls for deployment in up to 50,000 stores by 2027. These traditional neighborhood stores are the most important channel for consumer products in Central and South America and cannot be left behind as the rest of the retail landscape goes through a massive digital transformation,” he concluded.

Retailigent Media, with offices in Mexico and five other Latin American countries, is the leading company in Mexico for smart retail solutions, analytics, and smart displays. Retailigent provides advertising and marketing insights to some of the world’s leading brands, including P&G, Coca-Cola, Diageo and Telefonica. “We have a long-standing trusted relationship with VSBLTY and we are partnering with RADAR App to support in-store security in each of the 50,000 stores we plan to develop. Radar App is the first collaborative security solution in the world that is already being utilized in Mexico City counties. Now we will be working together to help Grupo Modelo improve security while creating a new revenue stream for their stores as they become an attractive media channel, as well,” according to Rodrigo Velasco, Retailigent Media CEO & Co-founder.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Grupo Modelo (www.gmodelo.mx)

Founded in 1925, Grupo Modelo is the leader in the production, distribution and sale of beer in Mexico and since 2013 part of the world’s largest brewing group, Anheuser-Busch InBev. The firm has 17 national brands, including Corona, and imports seven additional brands. Grupo Modelo operates 10 breweries in Mexico and has more than 32,000 employees.

CONTACT: Fernando Morales, +52 55 5174 9000 x55067

fernando.moralesa@gmodelo.com.mx

About Retailigent Media (www.retailigentmedia.com)

VSBLTY partners with Retailigent Media that has been a pioneer throughout Latin

America in making smart deployments at retail with digital displays and analytics. The firm also provides OOH traffic measurements and predictive advertising triggered by gender and age. Retailigent Media is helping retailers and cities improve their security with VSBLTY’s Vector Face Recognition and Alerts.

CONTACT: Rodrigo Velasco, +52 1 55 9196 7427 rvelasco@retailigentmedia.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “budget,“ scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” or “might,” “be taken,” “occur,” or “be achieved.” Those forward- looking statements include a number of statements related to the outlook for future operations, including statements about VSBLTY’s business plans, booking new projects, revenue growth, and new opportunities presented by VSBLTY.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: pricing for the Company’s products and services; the ability to enter into contracts and ability of third parties to honor their contractual obligations; the decisions of third parties over which the Company has no control; changes to government regulations; force majeure events; limits on the ability of the Company to implement and fulfill its business strategies; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; operating costs exceeding the Company’s expectations; loss of markets or failure to enter new markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies including expansion plans; and competition. The foregoing factors are not intended to be exhaustive, and readers should refer to the detailed risk factors described in VSBLTY’s Annual Information Form which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release includes financial outlook related to future revenue and financial performance, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. Such financial projections contained in this news release were made by management as of the date of this news release and are provided for the purpose of providing readers with an understanding of the Company’s business plan. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET