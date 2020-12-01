Mike Melo, LifeLabs’ Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), was awarded ‘CISO of the Year’ at the 2020 CISO Forum Canada. The award, presented by the world’s leading Cybersecurity and e-Business certification awarding body (and the creator of the world famous Certified Ethical Hacker certification) EC-Council and siberX, recognizes one individual who has truly navigated through the new normal with an innovative and strong mindset.

Toronto, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to Mike Melo, LifeLabs’ Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), for being awarded ‘CISO of the Year’ at the 2020 CISO Forum Canada. The award, presented by the world’s leading Cybersecurity and e-Business certification awarding body (and the creator of the world famous Certified Ethical Hacker certification) EC-Council and siberX, recognizes one individual who has truly navigated through the new normal with an innovative and strong mindset.

A member of the LifeLabs Information Technology team since 2018, Mike Melo was appointed CISO last year.

“This is such an honour and not just because this comes from global leaders in the security industry,” says Mike. “What counts is that this also recognizes everyone in my team and those who work with us. Our team continues to work both hard and with agility (especially during this unique time) to help realize our vision in strengthening and protecting the security of LifeLabs’ assets, systems and customer information. Thank you.”

Under Mike’s leadership, the LifeLabs Information Security team continues to accelerate its plan to further strengthen our information and technology systems including:

Attaining ISO 27001 certification - a gold standard in information security management that is achieved by only a small number of organizations within the next few years;

Implementing strengthened cybercrime detection and protection technology across the organization, to defend against the threats the health care industry faces on a daily and ongoing basis;

Leading organization-wide security and privacy awareness and training programs, so that our employees become cyber citizens to not only protect us as an organization but themselves as well.

“Mike is a purposeful leader who continues to be an essential source of knowledge and expertise for our entire organization,” says Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “I am thankful that his hard work has been acknowledged and that he continues to be in our corner, driven by a mission to make LifeLabs a Canadian leader in protecting health care data through skill, innovation and ingenuity.”

The award of ‘CISO of the Year’ was presented virtually at an event that brought Information Security leaders from around the world to discuss the ever-changing field of executive information security management. Mike was also invited to speak on the panel at the event to share his expertise and thought leadership on the future of cybersecurity in today’s evolving digital world.

Congratulations to Mike for this incredible achievement, we are proud to have you on our team.

