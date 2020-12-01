READING, Penn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As holiday shoppers look for meaningful and useful gifts during this COVID-19 holiday season, indoor plants continue to top the list. People are spending more time at home, and indoor plants are a great way to beautify a space and provide a morale boost.

The benefits of indoor plants include reducing stress, creating a feeling of well-being and even help reduce levels of certain pollutants.

Laura Burns, Sensory Designer for Ambius, detailed her top indoor plants for the perfect holiday gift:

Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera): “There is a strong interest in succulent plants, and the Christmas Cactus is an easy solution to an indoor flowering plant. The flowers can be quite full when in full bloom, and it is a more modern choice than the typical poinsettia.” Philodendron Swiss Cheese (Monstera adansonii): “This fun, trailing plant will work in many different lights. You can easily root clippings with at least three nodes on the stem. This makes it the ‘friendship bracelet’ of plants! Cut a few trailing pieces and root them for all of your friends. String of Pearls (Curio roweleanis): “This is a great option for someone on your list that loves cultured pearls… but this is much less expensive! This plant is best for high-light areas and loves moisture.” Fish Hook (Curio radicans): “Another high-natural light plant with delicate hook-shaped succulent leaves. This trailing plant is perfect for the fishing enthusiast (or someone who loves to be by the water).” Fernwood Sansevieria - “This plant is architectural and distinct. It does well in low natural light and needs very little water. It is great for busy people because it requires little attention, yet brings so much life and energy to a space with its fire-like structure.”

These are great plants to provide as gifts to family and friends, or as a gift to employees working from home. For more information on indoor plants, as well as Ambius’ designs of healthy commercial spaces, please visit: Ambius.com.

###

