READING, Penn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As holiday shoppers look for meaningful and useful gifts during this COVID-19 holiday season, indoor plants continue to top the list. People are spending more time at home, and indoor plants are a great way to beautify a space and provide a morale boost.
The benefits of indoor plants include reducing stress, creating a feeling of well-being and even help reduce levels of certain pollutants.
Laura Burns, Sensory Designer for Ambius, detailed her top indoor plants for the perfect holiday gift:
These are great plants to provide as gifts to family and friends, or as a gift to employees working from home. For more information on indoor plants, as well as Ambius’ designs of healthy commercial spaces, please visit: Ambius.com.
