VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier”) announces that its associate, GVIC Communications Corp. (“GVIC” or the “Company”), has purchased the business assets of GeoSearch LLC (“GeoSearch”), a provider of environmental risk information based in Austin, Texas. The asset purchase was completed through ERIS Information Inc. and ERIS Information Limited Partnership (together “ERIS”), 55% owned subsidiaries of GVIC.



The acquisition of GeoSearch will strengthen ERIS’s US operations and improve the overall scale of its business. The acquisition broadens ERIS’ product offerings with additional proprietary data and historical products and allows the combined ERIS and GeoSearch business to be a single comprehensive resource for environmental risk information. All products and services will be available through a best-in-class web platform and native applications complemented by ERIS’s strong commitment to customer service.

The GeoSearch acquisition also strengthens ERIS’s presence in the large markets of Texas and the Southern United States while broadening its customer base and growing its team.

The Company’s share of the purchase price is CAD$8.2 million, with CAD$2.0 million payable at closing, and the remaining CAD$6.2 million payable over four years. The upfront portion of the purchase price will be funded with cash on hand. The remainder will be funded in part through cash flow from the business. The Company also has CAD$7.5 million coming due over the next three years (April 2021 to April 2023) from the vendor take-back receivable from its 2019 sale of Fundata.

ABOUT GEOSEARCH

GeoSearch is a leading provider of environmental risk information in the United States and supports its customers by supplying fast, accurate, innovative tools and reports to assess and manage environmental risk. GeoSearch has a strong market position in the southwest and southeast of the United States and has a developed a reputation for high-quality historical data and customized reports. GeoSearch also provides specialized risk information targeted at the oil and gas and well water industries servicing its primary markets. For more information, visit geo-search.com.

ABOUT ERIS

ERIS has been providing critical environmental risk and historical information for residential, commercial and industrial properties since 1999. ERIS now serves the USA, Canada, and Mexico and has global alliances in the UK, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. For more information, visit erisinfo.com.

For further information concerning this press release, please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s strategy is implemented through two operational areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content and marketing solutions.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

