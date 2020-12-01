ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (Nasdaq: CMBM) (“Cambium”), a provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has launched an underwritten secondary public offering of 2,500,000 ordinary shares to be sold by Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. (“VCH, L.P.”), which is owned by Vector Capital and certain of its affiliates (together with VCH, L.P., “Vector Capital”). In addition, Vector Capital intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Cambium is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from such offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. Jefferies LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will act as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. When available, a copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cambium Networks



Cambium Networks empowers millions of people with wireless connectivity worldwide. Its wireless portfolio is used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, Cambium Networks enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum. End-to-end cloud management transforms networks into dynamic environments that evolve to meet changing needs with minimal physical human intervention. Cambium Networks empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver gigabit wireless solutions that just work.



