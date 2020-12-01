SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s key pipeline programs. The event will feature presentations from external experts and the Travere Therapeutics senior management team.



Presenters:

Jonathan Hogan, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, & clinical director, Penn Glomerular Center

Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, Mayer professor of renal medicine at the University of Leicester & John Walls Renal Unit, Leicester

Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Travere Therapeutics

Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer at Travere Therapeutics

William Rote, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development at Travere Therapeutics

Peter Heerma, chief commercial officer at Travere Therapeutics

Virtual R&D Day Information:

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT)

Live webcast: Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors and Media” Page



A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.travere.com/events-presentations and will be accessible for up to 60 days.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

