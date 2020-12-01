



Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.



The Company will release its fourth quarter operating results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com .

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13713712

The replay will be accessible through March 4, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of October 30, 2020, when it completed its acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 532 properties comprising approximately 184,000 developed sites in 38 states and Ontario, Canada.

