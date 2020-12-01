See enclosed announcements (2) of transaction of related party, c.f. which was mentioned in an announcement on November 8, 2020, relating to parties acting in concert. Attention is drawn to the comment section in the announcements.
Skeljungur hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
