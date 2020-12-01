NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 7, The Wall Street Journal’s Newsmakers event, the opening night of the WSJ's CEO Council meeting, will connect leaders in politics and business in on-the-record sessions to discuss this pivotal time in global history.
The event will chart the course of the new Biden administration and define what it means for commerce around the world. Potential heirs to the Trump agenda will debate whether the Republican Party, and its pro-business traditions, is still identifiably the GOP of modern memory. Conversations will also assess what it takes to be a global leader in an ever more interconnected world.
Confirmed speakers include:
On December 8, The Wall Street Journal CEO Council will meet to discuss pressing issues including the global pandemic and economic downturn that are reshaping the business landscape. Sessions will also touch on trade relations between the world’s biggest markets, national security, business innovation, artificial intelligence, and the leadership role executives can play during times of social unrest.
Confirmed speakers include:
Members of the press interested in attending should contact Steve Severinghaus and Caitlyn Reuss for more information.
Media Contacts:
Steve Severinghaus
Senior Director, Communications
steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com
Caitlyn Reuss
Publicist
caitlyn.reuss@dowjones.com
Dow Jones & Company
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Wall Street JournalLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: