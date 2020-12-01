OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on "Automotive VVT System Market (By Fuel Type: Diesel and Gasoline; By Methods: Cam Changing, Cam Phasing, Variable Valve, and Cam Phasing & Changing; By System: Continuous and Discrete, By Number of Valves, By Valve Train, By Technology, By Vehicle Type, By Actuation Type, By End-use) - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027".
An automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system helps in prolonged engine life as it improves the fuel economy, performance, and emission. The VVT system enriches engine process, enhances combustion, improves engine power, reduces emission, and also reduces fuel consumption. They help to improve the emission regulator system; additionally it minimizes ignition glitches in the spark plug that are likely to stimulate some serious drivability issues. Automotive VVT system also allows the application of smaller engines for achieving the same performance. The aforementioned factors expected to propel the demand for automotive VVT systems magnificently during the forecast period. Some of the components used in the VVT system include timing belt, CAM, timing solenoid, ECU, timing idler/pulley, and actuators.
Growth Factors
Rising emission of harmful gases such as methane and carbon dioxide has degraded the environment, thus government of various regions has regulated the emission standard for vehicles. In the wake of same, VVT system experience lucrative growth in the coming years. The VVT system helps in changing the timing of the valve for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and reduces the overall carbon emission from the vehicle. However, a shift in consumer trend for adoption of battery-powered and other environment-friendly mode of transportation directly impact the market for ICE, thereby restricts the growth of VVT system. Meanwhile, integration of IC and battery for enhancing the vehicle performance create new opportunities for the VVT system during the forecast period.
Regional Snapshots
The Asia Pacific encountered promising growth in the global automotive VVT system market and held considerable market value share in the year 2019. The region has many developing and developed countries with huge population, thereby evoking the need for advanced transportation facility. In the wake of same, passenger vehicle sale experience exponential sale and therefore fuelling the growth of VVT system in the region. In addition, stringent norms issued by regulatory bodies for emission of harmful gases from a vehicle again propel the growth of automotive VVT system in the coming years.
Key Players & Strategies
The global automotive VVT system market is dominated by the presence of regional players for aftermarket and particular application segment. Major players operating in the market are very few as the manufacturing process of the VVT system is complicated and expensive. There are numerous regional players involved in manufacturing different components of VVT system. Moreover, product enhancement, research & development, merger & acquisition are the main strategies adopted by the market players to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2019, BorgWarner launched the intelligent Cam Torque Actuation (iCTA), a next generation of cam torque actuators that deliver better efficiency compared to other reduce emission significantly using its innovative technology. iCTA is an integration of torsional assist (TA) and cam torque actuation (CTA) phaser technologies. Similarly, in December 2018, DENSO Corporation and Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. collaborated together to establish a new company that mainly focuses on the development and sale of driving modules for electric vehicles.
Some of the key players operating in the market are Mikuni American Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., Camcraft, Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation, Federal-Mogul LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Schaeffler AG, and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.
