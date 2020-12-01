San Diego, CA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuSight Medical, innovators of the NuLids System® for the home-based treatment of Dry Eye, has introduced NuLids Revitalize Eyelid Gel. The NuLids system has rapidly achieved market acceptance from eye care professionals and dry eye sufferers as a safe and effective, natural treatment. NuLids Revitalize Eyelid Gel has been uniquely formulated from natural ingredients known to soothe, hydrate and protect ocular tissues. It has been developed both as a companion product for use with the NuLids System® and as a standalone product to provide soothing relief.

“The NuSight Medical team is pleased to introduce NuLids Revitalize Eyelid Gel as a valuable tool in the treatment of dry eye. “This is a win-win for both patients and eye care professionals” said John Olkowski, MD, co-founder of NuSight Medical. “Patients using the NuLids System benefit from adding this innovative and complementary lubricant to their all-natural treatment.” Rob Foster, President of NuSight Medical added, “In addition to being available for standalone purchase, the gel will now be included with each NuLids starter kit. This increases patient convenience, reduces total dry eye treatment cost, and alleviates potential confusion over which lubricant to use with the NuLids System. Not only does NuLids Revitalize Eyelid Gel complete the all-natural story of the NuLids System, it satisfies an expressed need from patients for a natural eyelid gel as part of their treatment regimen.”

The NuLids “at-home” System has emerged as a first-line dry eye treatment while also being complementary to “in-office” dry eye procedures performed by eye doctors. NuLids takes only one minute per day to use with a simple routine. Patients enjoy the NuLids System because it is safe, effective, natural and easy to use. They also appreciate that it is cost-effective with 72% of users surveyed stating that it has reduced the need for expensive OTC eyedrops and/or co-payments for pharmaceuticals.

The NuLids I and NuLids II clinical studies found that 95% of patients surveyed after the 30-day trial reported being either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the overall treatment. And 94% of NuLids users report staying with the physician that recommended their NuLids System.

Dry eye is known to affect more than 40 million Americans and is the leading medical reason for visits to the eye doctor. Dry eye is caused by a chronic lack of sufficient lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye. The effects of dry eye include; fluctuating vision, irritation, inflammation, and even possible scarring on the surface of the eye. Dry eye is a major medical market in the US -- $4.0 billion and growing at 6.4% per year.

Teeny Clean, LLC, dba NuSight Medical is a medical device manufacturer located in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.

For more information visit: www.NuSightMedical.com, or call 1 833.3NULIDS [1-833-368-5437].

Robert Foster - Email: rfoster@nusightmedical.com

