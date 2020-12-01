LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenix Marine Services LTD, ("Fenix"), a leading Los Angeles based Marine Terminal Operator, announced today that Laurie Tolson has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Laurie brings over 30 years of executive leadership and was the Chief Digital Officer at GE Transportation/Wabtec bringing transformative digital solutions to the rail and logistics market. Prior executive roles include leading the ABB Global Enterprise Software business, VP of Dell's Systems Management Software group, and VP of Java Software at Sun Microsystems.

"Fenix has undergone a massive transformation in the past two years with an intense focus on delivering improved and sustainable service to its customers. Our digitization and optimization phase has greatly improved our turn times and customer service response times. However, we must accelerate the delivery of digitization and optimization solutions, especially those with environmental benefits, to better serve the needs of eCommerce and expedited services. The addition of Ms. Tolson as a Board Member brings new perspective and experience in support of our mission," stated Sean Pierce, President and CEO of Fenix.

Ms. Tolson has spent her career delivering transformative technologies to all corners of the globe. Over the last 15 years, she has primarily focused on building and applying technology to critical industrial sectors like power generation and distribution, mining, energy, and transportation, improving safety and operational efficiencies. She was named one of the top 150 Business Transformation leaders worldwide in 2018.

"While at GE Transportation/Wabtec, I had the opportunity to provide digital solutions that optimized rail network management, improved train handling, and fuel consumption, and provided logistics transparency, which improves sustainability globally," said Ms. Tolson.

Fenix operates one of the largest container terminals in the Port of Los Angeles, in a prime location adjacent to the deep-sea channel and the ship-turning basin. With advanced information systems, a skilled workforce, and a commitment to continuous innovation, we're on the leading edge of terminal performance today and tomorrow, at the heart of the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere.

