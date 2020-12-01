Luray, Virginia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt & Peck is a new, boutique online auction house run by Nova Liquidation LLC, that has lovingly served the Washington DC metropolitan area for over 20 years. Based in Luray, Virginia the auction house services estates and assists their clients in downsizing safely and efficiently during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their third online auction, hosted online by Liveauctioneers.com features fine art and objects from estates in Georgetown and Potomac, MD. Highlights include:

A new to market and exceedingly rare watercolor and red-chalk drawing by Joseph Mallord William Turner, RA (British, 1775-1885). Titled, Fishermen on the Shore. The watercolor, composed on blue, wove paper was originally painted for the artist’s landlady, Mrs. Sophia Bush (1798-1875). The work has a gallery tag to the back from Lowell Libson Gallery, and it was exhibited at the Art Museum of Ontario in Toronto for their exhibition, “Turner and the Romantic Landscape” in 1995. The painting was found, buried in the back room of a residence in Georgetown by a staff member who was prepping the home for an estate sale.

A pair of new-to-market landscapes by William Louis Sonntag , Sr. N.A. (American, 1822-1900). The landscapes were purchased by the client’s grandfather and descended in the family. This is the first time they will be offered for sale. Sonntag, one of the great American Hudson River School artists, is held in museums around the world, most notably: The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and more.

Two paintings by renowned American actress, Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003). Paintings by Hepburn have not come to auction since the early 2000's. According to Sotheby's, which auctioned her works in 2004, "Hepburn is said to have made her first painting on Howard Hughes' yacht in 1938, and over the years completed more than 50 works, many of which depict scenes from her travels as well as views of the Los Angeles house she shared with Spencer Tracy."

Hunt & Peck Auctions offers a combined 35 years of broad-range specialism, their academic knowledge and research is instrumental to the sale of collections and estates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to operate and provide unique and concrete solutions to their clients.

Auction Dates: November 24th – Dec. 3rd, concluding with live bidding on the Dec. 3rd at 2:00pm EST on LIVEAUCTIONEERS.com. Search for Auction House “Hunt and Peck Auctions LLC”

Auction Preview: Monday the 30th 9:00am – 5:00pm

Auction House Address: 14 East Luray Shopping Center

Luray, Virginia22835

Contact:

Rebecca Thistlethwaite – Business Development Manager - 202-336-2158

Roger Schrenk and Chris Fultz – Owners – 703-217-3811

Email – huntandpeckauctions@gmail.com





