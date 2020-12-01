Luray, Virginia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt & Peck is a new, boutique online auction house run by Nova Liquidation LLC, that has lovingly served the Washington DC metropolitan area for over 20 years. Based in Luray, Virginia the auction house services estates and assists their clients in downsizing safely and efficiently during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their third online auction, hosted online by Liveauctioneers.com features fine art and objects from estates in Georgetown and Potomac, MD. Highlights include:
A new to market and exceedingly rare watercolor and red-chalk drawing by Joseph Mallord William Turner, RA (British, 1775-1885). Titled, Fishermen on the Shore. The watercolor, composed on blue, wove paper was originally painted for the artist’s landlady, Mrs. Sophia Bush (1798-1875). The work has a gallery tag to the back from Lowell Libson Gallery, and it was exhibited at the Art Museum of Ontario in Toronto for their exhibition, “Turner and the Romantic Landscape” in 1995. The painting was found, buried in the back room of a residence in Georgetown by a staff member who was prepping the home for an estate sale.
Hunt & Peck Auctions offers a combined 35 years of broad-range specialism, their academic knowledge and research is instrumental to the sale of collections and estates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to operate and provide unique and concrete solutions to their clients.
Auction Dates: November 24th – Dec. 3rd, concluding with live bidding on the Dec. 3rd at 2:00pm EST on LIVEAUCTIONEERS.com. Search for Auction House “Hunt and Peck Auctions LLC”
Auction Preview: Monday the 30th 9:00am – 5:00pm
Auction House Address: 14 East Luray Shopping Center
Luray, Virginia22835
Contact:
Rebecca Thistlethwaite – Business Development Manager - 202-336-2158
Roger Schrenk and Chris Fultz – Owners – 703-217-3811
Email – huntandpeckauctions@gmail.com
This news has been published for the above source. Hunt and Peck Auctions, LLC [ID=15497]
Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Hunt and Peck Auctions, LLC
Luray, Virginia,
Hunt & PeckLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: