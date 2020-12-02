Third quarter total revenue of $777.2 million, up 367% year-over-year



Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue up 136% year-over-year

Approximately 433,700 customers with more than 10 employees, up 485% year-over-year



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is clarifying the Company's full fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance as disclosed in a press release issued on November 30, 2020. Full fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be $2.89 to $2.91, instead of $2.85 to $2.87.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

“We remain focused on the communication needs of our customers and communities as they navigate the current environment and adapt to a new world of work from anywhere using Zoom. We aspire to provide the most innovative, secure, reliable, and high-quality communications platform to help people connect, collaborate, build and learn on Zoom,” said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. “Strong demand and execution led to revenue growth of 367% year-over-year with solid growth in non-GAAP operating income and cash flow in our third fiscal quarter. We expect to strengthen our market position as we finish the fiscal year with an increased total revenue outlook of approximately $2.575 billion to $2.580 billion for fiscal year 2021, or approximately 314% increase year-over-year.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter was $777.2 million, up 367% year-over-year.





Total revenue for the third quarter was $777.2 million, up 367% year-over-year. Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the third quarter was $192.2 million, compared to GAAP loss from operations of $1.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the third quarter was $290.8 million, up from $21.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was 24.7% and non-GAAP operating margin was 37.4%.





GAAP income from operations for the third quarter was $192.2 million, compared to GAAP loss from operations of $1.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP income from operations for the third quarter was $290.8 million, up from $21.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was 24.7% and non-GAAP operating margin was 37.4%. Net Income and Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter was $198.4 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.2 million, or $0.01 per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.



Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $297.2 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.99. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, non-GAAP net income was $25.2 million, or $0.09 per share.

Cash: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of October 31, 2020 was $1.9 billion.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of October 31, 2020 was $1.9 billion. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $411.5 million for the third quarter, compared to $61.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $388.2 million, compared to $54.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue included acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, Zoom had:

Approximately 433,700 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 485% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

1,289 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 136% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees above 130% for the 10th consecutive quarter.



Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 and its full fiscal year 2021. Zoom's revenue outlook takes into consideration the demand for remote work solutions for businesses. It also assumes increased churn in the fourth quarter when compared to historic churn levels due to a higher percentage of customers who purchased monthly subscriptions.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be between $806.0 million and $811.0 million and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $243.0 million and $248.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.77 and $0.79 with approximately 306 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be between $2.575 billion and $2.580 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $865.0 million and $870.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $2.89 to $2.91 with approximately 300 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Additional information on Zoom's reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Zoom's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom’s investor relations website at investors.zoom.us.

Zoom Video Earnings Call

Zoom will host a Zoom Video Webinar for investors on November 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to join the Zoom Video Webinar by visiting: https://investors.zoom.us/

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and full fiscal year 2021, Zoom’s growth strategy and business aspirations for its video-first unified communications platform, its market position, and the continued impact of COVID-19 on its business and operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: declines in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, difficulties in evaluating our prospects and future results of operations given our limited operating history, competition from other providers of communications platforms, continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 and the responses of government and private industry thereto, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the overall economic environment, any or all of which will have an impact on demand for remote work solutions for businesses as well as overall distributed, face-to-face interactions and collaboration using Zoom, delays or outages in services from our co-located data centers, and failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access which could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zoom has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Zoom uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Zoom’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Zoom’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Zoom’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Income From Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margins. Zoom defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock and acquisition-related expenses. Zoom excludes stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to charitable donation of common stock because they are non-cash in nature and excluding these expenses provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Zoom’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Zoom’s operating results and those of other companies. Zoom excludes the amount of employer payroll taxes related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding stock-based compensation expense had on Zoom's operating results. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. Zoom views acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, transaction costs, and acquisition-related retention payments that are directly related to business combinations as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Zoom believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses and assist in the comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, acquisition-related expenses, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Zoom excludes undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities because they are considered by management to be outside of Zoom’s core operating results, and excluding them provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Zoom’s business operations, facilitates comparison of its results with other periods and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

In order to calculate non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, Zoom uses a non-GAAP weighted-average share count. Zoom defines non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, adjusted to reflect the common stock issued in connection with the IPO, including the concurrent private placement, that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability.

Free Cash Flow. Zoom defines free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Zoom considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Customer Metrics

Zoom defines a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid host or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple paid hosts.

Zoom calculates net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) from all customers with more than 10 employees as of 12 months prior (“Prior Period ARR”). Zoom defines ARR as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”), which includes any upsells, contraction, and attrition. Zoom divides the Current Period ARR by the Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12 months calculation, Zoom takes an average of the net dollar expansion rate over the trailing 12 months.

Press Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Global Public Relations Lead for Zoom

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Tom McCallum

Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

investors@zoom.us

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands) As of October 31,

2020 January 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 730,506 $ 283,134 Marketable securities 1,141,425 572,060 Accounts receivable, net 280,896 120,435 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 126,001 44,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 345,448 75,008 Total current assets 2,624,276 1,095,522 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 160,142 46,245 Property and equipment, net 108,077 57,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,008 68,608 Goodwill 24,340 — Other assets, noncurrent 70,468 22,332 Total assets $ 3,050,311 $ 1,289,845 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,666 $ 1,596 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 565,520 122,692 Deferred revenue, current 835,762 209,542 Total current liabilities 1,413,948 333,830 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 18,935 20,994 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 60,522 64,792 Other liabilities, noncurrent 56,988 36,286 Total liabilities 1,550,393 455,902 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 284 277 Additional paid-in capital 1,086,459 832,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,317 809 Retained earnings 411,858 152 Total stockholders’ equity 1,499,918 833,943 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,050,311 $ 1,289,845 Note: The amount of unbilled accounts receivable included within accounts receivable, net on the condensed consolidated balance sheets was $21.9 million and $12.5 million as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively.





Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 777,196 $ 166,593 $ 1,768,883 $ 434,407 Cost of revenue 258,727 30,845 554,705 82,849 Gross profit 518,469 135,748 1,214,178 351,558 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,582 17,573 111,705 46,410 Sales and marketing 190,157 96,048 470,886 239,741 General and administrative 93,488 23,806 227,856 63,264 Total operating expenses 326,227 137,427 810,447 349,415 Income (loss) from operations 192,242 (1,679 ) 403,731 2,143 Interest income and other, net 1,779 4,209 9,650 9,674 Net income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes 194,021 2,530 413,381 11,817 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,621 ) 319 1,675 1,851 Net income 198,642 2,211 411,706 9,966 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities (202 ) (4 ) (531 ) (2,493 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 198,440 $ 2,207 $ 411,175 $ 7,473 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.01 $ 1.46 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.01 $ 1.38 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income

per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 284,783,006 273,316,850 282,564,481 219,295,445 Diluted 299,258,765 292,771,122 297,605,941 241,512,569





Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 198,642 $ 2,211 $ 411,706 $ 9,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 93,925 21,795 179,557 46,532 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 30,500 9,913 71,281 25,939 Charitable donation of common stock — — 23,312 — Provision for accounts receivable allowances 5,259 1,283 20,218 3,976 Depreciation and amortization 7,587 4,415 19,401 11,589 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,585 1,724 7,182 4,840 Remeasurement gain on equity investment — — (2,538 ) — Other 1,689 (1,063 ) 3,717 (1,577 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,809 (1,525 ) (190,117 ) (36,886 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,471 1,158 (48,258 ) (22,439 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (52,504 ) (17,124 ) (266,294 ) (50,824 ) Accounts payable (2,098 ) 1,665 8,773 (1,118 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,853 18,562 203,919 53,485 Deferred revenue 114,451 20,345 633,600 76,579 Operating lease liabilities, net (2,699 ) (1,429 ) (3,678 ) (4,724 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 411,470 61,930 1,071,781 115,338 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (531,227 ) (150,620 ) (1,016,109 ) (629,107 ) Maturities of marketable securities 119,269 113,200 406,607 164,140 Sales of marketable securities — — 36,897 — Purchases of property and equipment (23,264 ) (7,195 ) (58,517 ) (28,132 ) Sales of property and equipment 297 — 297 — Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (26,486 ) — Purchase of equity investment — (3,000 ) (8,000 ) (3,000 ) Purchase of convertible promissory note — — (5,000 ) — Purchase of intangible assets (2,891 ) — (4,385 ) — Collections of employee loans — — 1,319 — Net cash used in investing activities (437,816 ) (47,615 ) (673,377 ) (496,099 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee equity transactions to be remitted to

employees and tax authorities, net 17,176 48,547 251,641 48,547 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases 6,424 3,393 23,841 5,584 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock

purchase plan — — 20,760 — Proceeds from initial public offering and private placement,

net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other

offering costs — (455 ) — 542,492 Net cash provided by financing activities 23,600 51,485 296,242 596,623 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,746 ) 65,800 694,646 215,862 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,031,474 216,030 334,082 65,968 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 1,028,728 $ 281,830 $ 1,028,728 $ 281,830





Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 192,242 $ (1,679 ) $ 403,731 $ 2,143 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 97,131 22,948 188,979 48,079 Charitable donation of common stock — — 23,312 — Acquisition-related expenses 1,398 — 6,340 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 290,771 $ 21,269 $ 622,362 $ 50,222 GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 198,440 $ 2,207 $ 411,175 $ 7,473 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes 97,131 22,948 188,979 48,079 Charitable donation of common stock — — 23,312 — Acquisition-related expenses 1,398 — 6,340 — Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 202 4 531 2,493 Non-GAAP net income $ 297,171 $ 25,159 $ 630,337 $ 58,045 Net income per share - basic and diluted: GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.70 $ 0.01 $ 1.46 $ 0.03 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.01 $ 1.38 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 1.04 $ 0.09 $ 2.23 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.09 $ 2.12 $ 0.20 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net

income per share - basic 284,783,006 273,316,850 282,564,481 219,295,445 Add: Non-GAAP unweighted adjustment for common stock

issued in connection with IPO — — — 50,116,650 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net

income per share - basic 284,783,006 273,316,850 282,564,481 269,412,095 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net

income per share - diluted 299,258,765 292,771,122 297,605,941 241,512,569 Add: Non-GAAP unweighted adjustment for common stock

issued in connection with IPO — — — 50,116,650 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net

income per share - diluted 299,258,765 292,771,122 297,605,941 291,629,219 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 411,470 $ 61,930 $ 1,071,781 $ 115,338 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (23,264 ) (7,195 ) (58,517 ) (28,132 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 388,206 $ 54,735 $ 1,013,264 $ 87,206 Net cash used in investing activities $ (437,816 ) $ (47,615 ) $ (673,377 ) $ (496,099 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 23,600 $ 51,485 $ 296,242 $ 596,623



