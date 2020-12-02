For Claudia, fame doesn't come easy, and she believes in hard work, which has nurtured her career from a young age.

Meet the Versatile Model and Actor Who Has Got It All up Her Sleeves

New York City, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claudia Bouza Macia is 25, and she is certainly not a new name in the modeling industry. She has modeled for popular brands such as Olay, Alba Botanica, Jordi Dalmau Bridal, Hollister, Cosmopolitan magazine, among others.

More recently, she was involved in a photoshoot with Natascha Lindemann, a photographer at Kylie Skin.

The list of Claudia's associations with renowned artists, filmmakers, and brands could go on. But for the Lee Strasberg Theatre Film alum, being on screen is just more than having just a "pretty face" — something that she also talks about in her profile for California Herald.

For Claudia, fame doesn't come easy, and she believes in hard work, which has nurtured her career from a young age. Having moved to New York City at 22 years of age and all on her own, Claudia found herself multitasking all day. From shooting as a model to learning scripts to building her skincare line and producing shoots for brands, Claudia did it all, honing one skill after another on her career journey as a professional model.

The several skills up her sleeve were well recognized when bikini.com hired her to shoot their fall campaign, and she put together a team of people in Spain and made it look so effortless.

"I love supporting up and coming artists. To me, artists are essential in my life as music and theatre are my obsession," says Claudia, who believes in supporting the hustle of small production and actors who meet to read plays and discuss characters and scenes.

"I learned that in school and everyone there was a big family. Strasberg has been the best decision of my life," says Claudia of her time at the acclaimed film institute and theatre, a school which she attended by raising funds as a model in Spain. "I am now planning to do the play MAIDS by Jean Genet with a couple of friends of mine who I attended school with, and we want to interact with the audience as well."

Claudia also believes in the role women play in the modeling and acting industry and everything that creates an environment that feels empowering.

"I love empowering women, and I love women who empower other women. I feel that among all my friends, I'm always the one who pushes the girls to aim the highest," she chuckles.

"I love independent, strong women who have their shit together and can become whatever they want and dream of," she adds.

For Claudia, climbing up the success ladder also has much to do with helping each other along the way. Similarly, there have been others who have had a tremendous influence on her career.

"I loved working with my favorite teachers at Strasberg, including Madeline Jaye, Michael Ryan, and Geoffrey Horne. They brought out the best of me," she says, adding that the inner-resolve coupled with love and support from people in the community and your circle can take you a long way.

"Listen to the voice inside of you — it’s the best advice my mother gave me. I follow that in almost everything that I do," she adds.

Claudia Bouza Macia - +34643732724





This news has been published for the above source. Model Claudia Bouza Macia [ID=15546]

