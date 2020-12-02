Los Angeles, California, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles- DESUAR Spa (www.desuarspa.com) has expanded and debuted an indoor/outdoor, 3,000 sq. ft. location in Los Feliz, Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2020. Amid the pandemic and statewide regulations disrupting thousands of businesses nationwide, the spa has pivoted their business model to accommodate an increasing number of relaxing scenic outdoor visits along with limited indoor visits all in accordance to state mandates. In a remarkable turn of events, DESUAR Spa has expanded under the leadership of minority Latina businesswoman and Celebrity Esthetician Deisy Suarez who has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Zoe Report and more. The Los Feliz day spa features a “Heated Lava Shell Massage” for the grand opening with treatment rooms suitable for both single occupancy or couples’ treatments along with skin and beauty treatments. DESUAR Spa Los Feliz is located at 2211 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027. Reservations at the new location can be made www.desuarspa.com.

DESUAR Spa provides a secluded oasis to escape the overwhelming year that 2020 has presented. With statistics showing that “80% of Americans are in need of self-care during the pandemic,” states the W.H.O., a safe and clean space for self-care and relaxation is what the City of Los Angeles needs. Tucked away in Los Feliz, DESUAR Spa is excited to provide a break from the new stay at home lifestyle and everyday hustle and bustle that the city is still known for along with its celebrity lifestyle and fast-paced living. DESUAR Spa is a crossover between various medium to high-end spas and features the ultimate services inspired by countries from all around the world.



- more -



“What I am looking forward to the most, is to be able to safely continue to serve our discerning clients and provide a safe and comfortable environment for those customers that are still not ready to receive service indoors, or those that simply love the idea of getting an outdoor massage with fabulous views,” says DESUAR Spa founder, Deisy Suarez.

About DESUAR Spa- DESUAR Spa is a place of renewal for the mind, body and spirit. DESUAR Spa strives to provide the best high-end therapeutic skin and body treatments while promoting natural healing. The founder of DESUAR Spa is Deisy Suarez, who also founded DESUAR Cosmetics in 2004. Deisy has expertise in spa management as well as self-care and has over 15 years of experience in the industry in Los Angeles and New York. Her passion for philanthropy and entrepreneurship is represented by DESUAR Spa as she is dedicated to enriching the lives of others. For more information, please visit the official website http://www.desuarspa.com/ .

Contact: DESUAR Spa - 213-985-7898





