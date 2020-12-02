Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Europe inactive dry yeast market for animal feed application is expected to reach over USD 80 Million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising demand for animal nutrition products in order to maintain their health and enhance their growth will foster the market expansion.

Embargo on antibiotic growth promoters by EU commission in manufacturing animal foods has resulted in increasing R&D activities in Yeast Products for rumen microbial populations, gastrointestinal ecosystem, and animal performance. These factors will drive the growth of Europe inactive dry yeast industry for animal feed application.

The majority of the bovine population is kept in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain. Spain and Germany have the maximum pig population in the region. In 2018, the European Union produced approximately 7.9 million tonnes of bovine meat, which signifies a growth of over 1.5% compared to the previous year. The animals are also used to produce milk. Such factors will lead to an increased product demand in the region to maintain the proper growth of the livestock.

Some major findings of the Europe inactive dry yeast market for animal feed application report include:

Prevalence of animal diseases such swine flu has shifted the focus towards improving the immunity system of animals is augmenting the industry growth.

Increasing meat consumption driven by need to enhance the protein intake is likely to fuel the business expansion.

Some of the key manufacturers in the market include Leiber Germany, Alltech Belgium/ Ireland, ADM, Sensient and Angel Yeast.

Europe inactive dry yeast market from poultry application witnessed highest growth potential and is further anticipated to grow due to Increase in per-capita meat consumption along with rise in livestock production.

UK holds a substantial share in the market and is further forecasted to grow owing to rising poultry industry.

Europe Inactive Dry Yeast Market for animal feed application from petfood is expected to register over 3% CAGR through 2026. Pet food segment garnered revenue of USD 10.46 Million in 2019. Inactive dry yeasts serve as an essential ingredient for pet food owing to its nutritional and protein content. It helps in maintaining and building muscles, bones, blood and improving digestion. Increasing prevalence of pet adoption, rising disposable income, and changing perceptions toward diet are likely to boost the product demand in Europe. Pet owners are shifting from traditional food items cooked at home to high-quality packaged pet food which will drive the industry statistics. Increasing demand for high nutritional pet food triggered by rapid pace of social and economic changes, humanization of pet, and growing concerns pertaining to obesity in pets will create significant growth opportunity in the European market.

Europe Inactive Dry Yeast Market for animal feed application from France exceeded USD 7.5 Million in 2019 and is expected to witness over 5.5% CAGR through 2026. Increased meat consumption in France and growing demand for meat exports from over the world, have led to increased consumption of feed additives and supporting the France market demand. Industrialization of meat production, increasing demand for nutritional and protein rich products is fuelling the product demand in France.

Europe Inactive Dry Yeast Industry for animal feed application from Equine is expected to achieve over 3% CAGR through 2026. Equine belongs to the mammal family of Equidae that includes modern horses, zebras, and donkeys. Inactive dry yeast is used as feed additive to increase endurance and reduce their fatigue. Additionally, growing horse ownership and increasing individual interest in horses in Europe is one of the key reasons fuelling the market growth of equine feed. Thus, the growing number of house ownership and increasing awareness about their food the nutritional benefits offered by these products should support the European market landscape.

