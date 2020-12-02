Company Announcement no. 40/2020

SimCorp A/S has scheduled the following dates in 2021 for the Annual General Meeting, payout of dividend and release of financial reports.

February 9, 2021Deadline for submission by shareholders of SimCorp of resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting 2021
February 10, 2021Publication of Annual Report 2020 (early morning)

March 24, 2021Annual General Meeting 2021

March 29, 2021Expected date for payout of dividend

May 19, 2021Publication of interim financial report Q1 2021 (early morning)

August 13, 2021Publication of interim financial report H1 2021 (early morning)

November 12, 2021Publication of interim financial report 9M 2021 (early morning)

All times are CET


Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 6858, +45 5235 0000)
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)