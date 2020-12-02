New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market by Technology, Resin Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993626/?utm_source=GNW

However, difficulty in obtaining thin films in powder coatings and the requirement of more drying time for water-based coatings are the major restraining factors for the market.

Acrylic resin-based industrial maintenance coatings have high demand, especially in the automotive industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations and the high corrosion resistance of these coatings.Apart from automotive, consumer appliances is the major end-use industry of these coatings.



The coatings based on acrylic resins are also being used in wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications.



Powder-based industrial maintenance coatings are expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period

Powder-based industrial coatings are highly efficient with over 98% powder overspray recoverability, more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading, and wearing than other finishes.This process releases negligible VOC into the environment and takes less cure time beyond the cool-down period.



Powder-based industrial coatings emit low levels of VOCs, providing superior performance and cost efficiency for applications that require maximum abrasion resistance, and hardness.

Increasing consumption of industrial coatings in oil and gas industry is expected to fuel the demand for industrial coatings

The oil & gas industry, that falls under the energy & power sub-segment, is the largest end-user industry of industrial maintenance coatings. Increasing application of industrial maintenance coatings as protective coatings are used to protect the surface of materials from oil, chemicals, light, water, high-temperature fluctuations, and so on are the factors to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of industrial maintenance coatings due to the growing manufacturing sector in all major economies of the region.Also, the presence of many large, as well as small industrial maintenance coatings producers, is driving the market in the region.



The demand for industrial maintenance coatings in APAC is driven majorly by consumption in China. Other Asia Pacific countries such as Vietnam and India are also witnessing significant investments in the automotive and marine sectors to cater to the demand.



The industrial maintenance coatings market comprises major solution providers such as Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), Jotun A/S (Norway), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (US), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Tikkurila OYJ (Finland), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), Aremco Products Inc. (US), Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd.(India), Goa Paints (India), and Continental Coatings Inc. (US).



