MACAU, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been named winner of 2020 Industry Community Awards (ICA)’s Community Award – Asia. The award recognizes Melco’s proactive and innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives, especially in its efforts to support the local community through the Company’s Simple Acts of Kindness program. In addition, Melco Chairman & CEO Mr. Lawrence Ho has been awarded ICA’s Outstanding Individual Award for his leadership role in supporting stakeholders, including colleagues and the broader community, during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “These are the most unprecedented times of our generation, and I am thankful for our 7,000 colleague participants for their efforts made for the community through Simple Acts of Kindness – reaching out to more than 1,600 local organizations through over 600 activities since the pandemic began. We will continue to do our part as we work with communities and governments to generate positive impact through collective action. I wish also to thank the organizers on behalf of Melco for these accolades.”

Since late-January 2020, Lawrence Ho has led Melco in carrying out a number of supportive initiatives for the community, including:

Deploying nearly 7,000 Melco colleague participants to volunteer in the community during work hours for Simple Acts of Kindness, reaching out to over 1,600 organizations in up to 15 activities per day;

Donating HKD 20 mil (USD 2.6 mil) to support Wuhan and Hubei for the purchase of medical supplies including face masks and hand sanitizers, and to support the community;

Providing jobs to 150 unemployed local persons;

Establishing the Melco & Colleagues Giving Stores in collaboration with Macao Federation of Trade Unions and Fu Hong Society of Macau to provide goods and necessities to the community’s persons in need;

Promoting personal and public hygiene and wellness to the community through online video series in collaboration with local newspaper Macau Daily News; and

Foregoing personal salary for the remainder of 2020 to help ease finances of the company and colleagues.

About Melco’s Simple Acts of Kindness

In May, Lawrence Ho deployed the Company’s workforce en masse to support the local community during work hours, encouraging all colleagues to care for the community through ‘Simple Acts of Kindness’. Within 3 months, Melco mobilized almost 7,000 Melco volunteer participants for ‘Simple Acts of Kindness’, contacting over 1,600 organizations to support local NGO community partners including Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and local groups in need, including the elderly, single families, long-term patients and children.

About Industry Community Awards (ICA)

Hosted by organizers of International Gaming Awards, ICA recognizes outstanding efforts from the gaming and entertainment industry in helping those within the industry and externally within the wider community – supporting colleagues, community members and health workers in fighting a pandemic that has severely impacted communities and livelihoods.

