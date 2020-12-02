Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports medicine market size is predicted to USD 9.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The sports medicine market stood at USD 6.26 billion in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. North America stood at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing number of medical sports centers will aid the expansion of the market in North America.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2019: Arthrex entered into a partnership with Clemson University, US, with an aim to provide 10 scholarships worth USD 7500 each, for students who will take courses and internships specifically tailored to the needs of the surgical device industry

September 2016: Stryker acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC., with am aim to strength company’s product portfolio is comprised of a comprehensive minimally invasive meniscal repair platform.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sports-medicine-market-102034





Acquisition of Ivy Sports Medicine by Stryker will Enable Speedy Market Expansion

The announcement of Stryker's Endoscopy division, a visualization platform enabling distinguish anatomy across all minimally invasive procedures, acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC, medical equipment production company. The acquisition will enable Stryker to provide customers with a complete meniscal platform to better serve their patients.

The agreement between the companies will boost the sports medicine market share owing to the portfolio of the company, which includes the only FDA-approved collagen meniscus implant (CMI) on the market a reliable and innovative all-inside repair device, as well as an inside-out meniscal suturing platform. In addition, the developing sports infrastructure, along with the growing patient pool in hospitals, will facilitate the growth of the market.

According to the EU IDB catalog of sports, about 4.5 million people aged 15 and above have been treated in hospital for a sports injury each year. In addition, the presence of opportunities such as corporate funding & scholarships for students will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sports-medicine-market-102034





Rising Number of Medical Sports Centres will Accelerate Revenue in North America

North America stood at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing number of medical sports centers will aid the expansion of the market in North America. The growing participation in sports and physical activities by children will augment the healthy growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for sports medicine from developing countries such as China, India, and Japan will boost the sports medicine market trends. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to educate healthcare professionals and promote research will further facilitate growth in the region.





Quick Buy - Sports Medicine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102034





List of the Major Companies in the Sports Medicine Market Include:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sports-medicine-market-102034





Global Sports Medicine Market Segmentations:

By Device Type

• Surgery Devices

• Bone Reconstruction Devices

• Body Support Devices

• Others

By Application

• Knee

• Head & Neck

• Shoulder

• Ankle & Foot

• Wrist & Elbow

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sports-medicine-market-102034





SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Immunology Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class ( Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibody (pAb) ), By Disease Indication ( Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection ), By Distribution Channel ( Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2025

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Syringes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Clinics), Retail Sales (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetes Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cardiac Pacemakers Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Single Chamber Pacemakers, Dual Chamber Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemakers (CRT-P)), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Share and Global Trend Product By (Cardiac Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast to 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



