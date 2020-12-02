New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Interface Device Market by End-Use, Fit Aircraft Type, Connectivity And Region - Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655407/?utm_source=GNW

These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft interface device production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

Fixed Wing: The largest segment of the aircraft interface device market, by end use. “



The fixed wing segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the fixed wing segment of the aircraft interface device market can be attributed to the growing demand for to replace the conventional aircraft components with more efficient and advanced avionic components such as electronic flight bag (EFB) and in-flight entertainment & connectivity (IFEC) systems.

Retrofit: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraftinterface device market, by fit. “

Based on fit, the retrofit segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period.Technological advancements in the field of the aircraft interface device, the development of safety systems, and the increasing demand for real-time data are key factors propelling the growth of advanced cockpit systems among airlines.



The rise in demand for replacement with a technologically-advanced aircraft interface device has propelled the growth of the retrofit segment.



Military: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft interface devicemarket, by aircraft type. “

Based on the aircraft type, the military segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period.The military segment covers military aircraft, such as military transport, military helicopters, fighter jets, and special mission aircraft.



Some of the key factors influencing military operations are internal and external threats and the growing number of immigrants in various countries.Governments of various countries, such as the US and China, are investing in enhancing their defense capabilities.



Increasing spending on military avionics equipment is further expected to drive the market for aircraft interface device.



Wireless: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft interface device market, by connectivity. “

Based on the connectivity, the wireless segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period.In wireless connectivity, the data transferred between aircraft and the MRO engineers located on the ground are routed using radiofrequency and satellites.



The data, including aircraft’s location, destination, speed, and other relevant information, is provided by the aircraft to MRO operators in real-time.All this data requires more bandwidth to get the information transferred from aircraft to the on-ground MRO operators.



Currently, most of the avionics systems require advanced connectivity, which facilitates easier ground connections. This offers a high opportunity for the growth of wireless connectivity.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft interface devicemarket.



North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft interface device market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region.



The growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the aircraft interface device market in North America.

Leading aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company and Bombardier, and major aircraft system and component manufacturers, such as Collins Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Teledyne Controls LLC are headquartered in North America. Some of the largest commercial airlines (based on fleet size), such as American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Inc., and United Airlines, are also headquartered in the region. The aircraft interface device market is growing in this region owing to the increased demand for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft, which are being widely used in civil, military, and security applications.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–49%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–14%

• By Designation: C Level–55%; Directors–27%; and Others–18%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



Collins Aerospace (US), Thales SA (France), The Boeing Company (US), Astronics Corporation (US), and Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft interface device market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the aircraft interface device market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on end use, fit, aircraft type, connectivity, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Aircraft Interface Device Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein aircraft interface device is used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



