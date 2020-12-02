New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Animal Health Market by product, Animal, End-user - Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259110/?utm_source=GNW

However, restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals, shift toward vegetarian diets, and rising cost of storage of animal vaccines are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Increasing livestock population to drive the growth of feed additives

Based on product, the APAC animal health market is segmented into parasiticides, antimicrobials and antibiotics, vaccines, feed additives/nutritional products, growth promoters, and other pharmaceuticals.In 2019, feed additives accounted for the largest share of the APAC animal health market.



The largest share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the widespread popularity of these products among veterinarians and their increased adoption among livestock producers.



Rising demand of animal derived food products to increase the growth of livestock animal market

Based on animal, the APAC animal health market is categorized into food-producing animals and companion animals. The larger share of this segment is due to the increasing livestock population and rising demand for animal-derived food products.



Rising population of livectock animals to drive the growth of animal farms market

Based on end-user, the market has been classified into veterinary hospitals & clinics, animal farms, and homecare. In 2019, the animal farms segment accounted for the largest market share of the APAC animal health market. This is because of the large population of livestock in emerging Asia Pacific countries, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases



China dominated the APAC animal health market in 2019

The APAC animal health market has been segmented into five countries—Japan, China, India, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific.In 2019, China accounted for the largest share of the market.



The rising animal health awareness programmes, increasing companion animals and growing demand of animal derived food products are driving the growth of the APAC animal health market.



